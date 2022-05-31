2022 US Women’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 US Women's Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Pine Needles Club and Lodge in Southern Pines, N.C.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee are at 12-to-1, with Lexi Thompson at 14-to-1.

Nelly Korda is on 18-to-1.

2022 US Women's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the US Women's Open, with the USGA hosting the second women's major of the year at Pine Needles, adjacent to Pinehurst. It's a great Donald Ross course, with the property offering wide playing corridors but requiring a lot of players on their second shots.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 US Women's Open betting odds: Outright winner