2022 US Women's Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
05/31/2022 at 9:27 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 US Women's Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Pine Needles Club and Lodge in Southern Pines, N.C.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee are at 12-to-1, with Lexi Thompson at 14-to-1.

Nelly Korda is on 18-to-1.

2022 US Women's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the US Women's Open, with the USGA hosting the second women's major of the year at Pine Needles, adjacent to Pinehurst. It's a great Donald Ross course, with the property offering wide playing corridors but requiring a lot of players on their second shots.

2022 US Women's Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jin Young Ko 750
Lydia Ko 1200
Minjee Lee 1200
Lexi Thompson 1400
Nelly Korda 1800
Hannah Green 2200
Nasa Hataoka 2200
Hye Jin Choi 2800
Atthaya Thitikul 3000
Celine Boutier 3000
Hyo Joo Kim 3300
Madelene Sagstrom 3300
Yuka Saso 3300
Jessica Korda 3500
Sei Young Kim 3500
Xiyu Lin 3500
Brooke Henderson 4000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 4500
Patty Tavatanakit 4500
Jennifer Kupcho 5000
Mao Saigo 5000
Ayaka Furue 5500
Danielle Kang 5500
Hae Ran Ryu 5500
Jeong Eun 6 Lee 5500
Maja Stark 5500
Ryann O'Toole 5500
Hinako Shibuno 6000
In Gee Chun 6000
Amy Yang 6600
Georgia Hall 6600
So Yeon Ryu 6600
Ariya Jutanugarn 7000
Leona Maguire 7000
Marina Alex 7000
Pia Babnik 7000
A Lim Kim 7500
Allisen Corpuz 8000
Andrea Lee 8000
Carlotta Ciganda 8000
Charley Hull 8000
Eun Hee Ji 8000
Gaby Lopez 8000
Sakura Koiwai 8000
So Mi Lee 8000
Ally Ewing 9000
Anna Nordqvist 9000
Na Rin An 9000
Ingrid Lindblad 10000
Moriya Jutanugarn 10000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 10000
Alison Lee 11000
Angel Yin 11000
Bittany Altomare 11000
Lilia Vu 11000
Rose Zhang 11500
Annie Park 12500
Lizette Salas 14000
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 14000
Anna Davis 15000
Gemma Dryburgh 15000
Yuna Nishimura 15000
Momoko Ueda 16000
Paula Reto 16000
Yealimi Noh 16000
Amy Olson 17500
Matilda Castren 17500
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 17500
Mina Harigae 17500
Alexandra Forstelling 20000
Amanda Doherty 20000
Caroline Masson 20000
Lucy Li 20000
Frida Kinhult 22500
Stacy Lewis 22500

