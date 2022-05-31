2022 US Women’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 US Women's Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Pine Needles Club and Lodge in Southern Pines, N.C.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.
Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee are at 12-to-1, with Lexi Thompson at 14-to-1.
Nelly Korda is on 18-to-1.
2022 US Women's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the US Women's Open, with the USGA hosting the second women's major of the year at Pine Needles, adjacent to Pinehurst. It's a great Donald Ross course, with the property offering wide playing corridors but requiring a lot of players on their second shots.
2022 US Women's Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jin Young Ko
|750
|Lydia Ko
|1200
|Minjee Lee
|1200
|Lexi Thompson
|1400
|Nelly Korda
|1800
|Hannah Green
|2200
|Nasa Hataoka
|2200
|Hye Jin Choi
|2800
|Atthaya Thitikul
|3000
|Celine Boutier
|3000
|Hyo Joo Kim
|3300
|Madelene Sagstrom
|3300
|Yuka Saso
|3300
|Jessica Korda
|3500
|Sei Young Kim
|3500
|Xiyu Lin
|3500
|Brooke Henderson
|4000
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|4500
|Patty Tavatanakit
|4500
|Jennifer Kupcho
|5000
|Mao Saigo
|5000
|Ayaka Furue
|5500
|Danielle Kang
|5500
|Hae Ran Ryu
|5500
|Jeong Eun 6 Lee
|5500
|Maja Stark
|5500
|Ryann O'Toole
|5500
|Hinako Shibuno
|6000
|In Gee Chun
|6000
|Amy Yang
|6600
|Georgia Hall
|6600
|So Yeon Ryu
|6600
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|7000
|Leona Maguire
|7000
|Marina Alex
|7000
|Pia Babnik
|7000
|A Lim Kim
|7500
|Allisen Corpuz
|8000
|Andrea Lee
|8000
|Carlotta Ciganda
|8000
|Charley Hull
|8000
|Eun Hee Ji
|8000
|Gaby Lopez
|8000
|Sakura Koiwai
|8000
|So Mi Lee
|8000
|Ally Ewing
|9000
|Anna Nordqvist
|9000
|Na Rin An
|9000
|Ingrid Lindblad
|10000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|10000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|10000
|Alison Lee
|11000
|Angel Yin
|11000
|Bittany Altomare
|11000
|Lilia Vu
|11000
|Rose Zhang
|11500
|Annie Park
|12500
|Lizette Salas
|14000
|Pauline Roussin Bouchard
|14000
|Anna Davis
|15000
|Gemma Dryburgh
|15000
|Yuna Nishimura
|15000
|Momoko Ueda
|16000
|Paula Reto
|16000
|Yealimi Noh
|16000
|Amy Olson
|17500
|Matilda Castren
|17500
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|17500
|Mina Harigae
|17500
|Alexandra Forstelling
|20000
|Amanda Doherty
|20000
|Caroline Masson
|20000
|Lucy Li
|20000
|Frida Kinhult
|22500
|Stacy Lewis
|22500