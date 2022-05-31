2022 the Memorial Tournament format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 the Memorial Tournament format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event remaining around Memorial Day and being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The 2022 the Memorial Tournament field is 120 players.

The the Memorial Tournament field is made up of players who have won the event in the last five years or prior to 1997, major winners in recent memory, WGC and FedEx Cup champions from the last three years, as well as other top players.

the Memorial Tournament format

The the Memorial Tournament format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round starting on No. 1 tee and one round on No. 10 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under rules different than the PGA Tour. The the Memorial Tournament playoff format is a sudden-death format, with holes 18, 18, 10, 14 and then 18 played together by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a three-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 550 FedEx Cup points.