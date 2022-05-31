2022 Principal Charity Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Champions Tour

2022 Principal Charity Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/31/2022 at 10:05 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Principal Charity Classic purse is set for $1.85 million, with the winner's share coming in at $277,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Principal Charity Classic field is headed by Steve Alker, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Steve Stricker.

It's the ninth event of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 78 players taking on the host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Principal Charity Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

Principal Charity Classic: What you need to know

Purse: $1,850,000
Winner's share: $270,000
Field size: 78 players
36-hole cut: No cut

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 54 players get into the second leg, with the top 36 advancing to the final leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2022 Principal Charity Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $277,500
2 $162,800
3 $133,200
4 $111,000
5 $88,800
6 $74,000
7 $66,600
8 $59,200
9 $51,800
10 $48,100
11 $44,400
12 $40,700
13 $37,000
14 $35,150
15 $33,300
16 $31,450
17 $29,600
18 $27,750
19 $26,085
20 $24,420
21 $22,940
22 $21,460
23 $20,350
24 $19,425
25 $18,500
26 $17,575
27 $16,835
28 $16,095
29 $15,355
30 $14,615
31 $13,875
32 $13,320
33 $12,765
34 $12,210
35 $11,655
36 $11,100
37 $10,545
38 $10,175
39 $9,805
40 $9,435
41 $9,065
42 $8,695
43 $8,325
44 $7,955
45 $7,585
46 $7,215
47 $6,845
48 $6,475
49 $6,105
50 $5,735
51 $5,365
52 $4,995
53 $4,625
54 $4,440
55 $4,255
56 $4,070
57 $3,885
58 $3,700
59 $3,515
60 $3,330
61 $3,145
62 $2,960
63 $2,775
64 $2,590
65 $2,405
66 $2,220
67 $2,035
68 $1,850
69 $1,739
70 $1,628
71 $1,517
72 $1,406
73 $1,295
74 $1,221
75 $1,147
76 $1,073
77 $999
78 $925

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.