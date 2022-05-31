2022 Principal Charity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Principal Charity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

The betting favorite this week is Steven Alker, who comes into the week at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.

Steve Stricker is on 11-to-2, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is on 8-to-1.

Bernhard Langer is on 12-to-1.

2022 Principal Charity Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is in Alabama for the Principal Charity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions going to Iowa for the long-running event. A Steve has won the last five PGA Tour Champions events in a row: Alker, Stricker and Flesch.

2022 Principal Charity Classic betting odds: Outright winner