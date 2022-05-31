2022 Principal Charity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Principal Charity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.
The betting favorite this week is Steven Alker, who comes into the week at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.
Steve Stricker is on 11-to-2, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is on 8-to-1.
Bernhard Langer is on 12-to-1.
2022 Principal Charity Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
The PGA Tour Champions is in Alabama for the Principal Charity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions going to Iowa for the long-running event. A Steve has won the last five PGA Tour Champions events in a row: Alker, Stricker and Flesch.
2022 Principal Charity Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steven Alker
|350
|Steve Stricker
|550
|Miguel Angel Jiminez
|800
|Bernhard Langer
|1200
|Stephen Ames
|1800
|Ernie Els
|2000
|Brandt Jobe
|2200
|David Toms
|2200
|Fred Couples
|2500
|Jerry Kelly
|2500
|Doug Barron
|2800
|Tim Petrovic
|2800
|Alex Cejka
|3000
|Kevin Sutherland
|3300
|Jim Furyk
|4000
|Scott Parel
|4000
|Woody Austin
|4000
|Colin Montgomerie
|4500
|Darren Clarke
|4500
|Steve Flesch
|4500
|Rod Pampling
|5500
|Paul Goydos
|7000
|David Branshaw
|7500
|Stuart Appleby
|7500
|Thongchai Jaidee
|7500
|Kirk Triplett
|8000
|Y.E. Yang
|8000
|Ken Duke
|9000
|Marco Dawson
|9000
|Gene Sauers
|11000
|Billy Andrade
|12500
|Lee Janzen
|12500
|Rob Labritz
|12500
|Scott Dunlap
|12500
|Glen Day
|14000
|Shane Bertsch
|14000
|Davis Love
|15000
|Scott McCarron
|15000
|Tom Lehman
|15000
|Ken Tanigawa
|17500
|Rocco Mediate
|17500
|Dicky Pride
|20000
|Jeff Maggert
|20000
|Tim Herron
|20000
|Wes Short
|20000