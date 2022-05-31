2022 Principal Charity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Champions Tour Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2022 Principal Charity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

05/31/2022 at 9:31 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Principal Charity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

The betting favorite this week is Steven Alker, who comes into the week at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.

Steve Stricker is on 11-to-2, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is on 8-to-1.

Bernhard Langer is on 12-to-1.

2022 Principal Charity Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is in Alabama for the Principal Charity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions going to Iowa for the long-running event. A Steve has won the last five PGA Tour Champions events in a row: Alker, Stricker and Flesch.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Principal Charity Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steven Alker 350
Steve Stricker 550
Miguel Angel Jiminez 800
Bernhard Langer 1200
Stephen Ames 1800
Ernie Els 2000
Brandt Jobe 2200
David Toms 2200
Fred Couples 2500
Jerry Kelly 2500
Doug Barron 2800
Tim Petrovic 2800
Alex Cejka 3000
Kevin Sutherland 3300
Jim Furyk 4000
Scott Parel 4000
Woody Austin 4000
Colin Montgomerie 4500
Darren Clarke 4500
Steve Flesch 4500
Rod Pampling 5500
Paul Goydos 7000
David Branshaw 7500
Stuart Appleby 7500
Thongchai Jaidee 7500
Kirk Triplett 8000
Y.E. Yang 8000
Ken Duke 9000
Marco Dawson 9000
Gene Sauers 11000
Billy Andrade 12500
Lee Janzen 12500
Rob Labritz 12500
Scott Dunlap 12500
Glen Day 14000
Shane Bertsch 14000
Davis Love 15000
Scott McCarron 15000
Tom Lehman 15000
Ken Tanigawa 17500
Rocco Mediate 17500
Dicky Pride 20000
Jeff Maggert 20000
Tim Herron 20000
Wes Short 20000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.