2022 the Memorial Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

05/30/2022 at 9:58 am
The 2022 the Memorial Tournament betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best on the table at 11-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is at 16-to-1 betting odds, while four players are at 20-to-1.

This week, we have the the Memorial Tournament, with the PGA Tour heading back to Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village. This is a great field on a great course, playing for a huge purse. What's not to like? Players who like Augusta tend to like here.

2022 the Memorial Tournament betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 900
Rory McIlroy 1100
Patrick Cantlay 1600
Cameron Smith 2000
Collin Morikawa 2000
Jordan Spieth 2000
Xander Schauffele 2000
Viktor Hovland 2200
Hideki Matsuyama 2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick 2500
Shane Lowry 2500
Will Zalatoris 3000
Sungjae Im 3500
Cameron Young 4000
Davis Riley 4000
Joaquin Niemann 4000
Max Homa 4000
Daniel Berger 4500
Corey Conners 5000
Mito Pereira 5500
Patrick Reed 5500
Billy Horschel 6000
Chris Kirk 6000
Seamus Power 6000
Abraham Ancer 6600
Jason Day 6600
Marc Leishman 6600
Adam Scott 7000
Bryson DeChambeau 7000
Keegan Bradley 7000
Aaron Wise 7500
Gary Woodland 7500
Matt Kuchar 7500
Alex Noren 8000
Si Woo Kim 8000
Brian Harman 10000
Rickie Fowler 10000
Cameron Tringale 11000
Keith Mitchell 11000
Ryan Palmer 11000
Tom Hoge 11000
Adam Hadwin 12500
C.T. Pan 12500
Cameron Champ 12500
Harris English 12500
Jhonattan Vegas 12500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 14000
Lanto Griffin 14000
Scott Stallings 14000
Anirban Lahiri 15000
Brendan Steele 15000
Cameron Davis 15000
Denny McCarthy 15000
Kevin Streelman 15000
Lucas Herbert 15000
Luke List 15000
Matt Jones 15000
Russell Knox 15000
Sepp Straka 15000
Stewart Cink 15000
Troy Merritt 15000
Aaron Rai 17500
Adam Long 17500
Charles Howell III 17500
Erik van Rooyen 17500
Francesco Molinari 17500
Lucas Glover 17500
Mackenzie Hughes 17500
Matthew Nesmith 17500
Matthew Wolff 17500
Patton Kizzire 17500
Beau Hossler 20000
David Lipsky 20000
Joel Dahmen 20000
Pat Perez 20000
Patrick Rodgers 20000
Doug Ghim 22500
J.T. Poston 22500
Sahith Theegala 22500
Nate Lashley 25000

