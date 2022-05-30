2022 the Memorial Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 the Memorial Tournament betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.
Rory McIlroy is next best on the table at 11-to-1.
Patrick Cantlay is at 16-to-1 betting odds, while four players are at 20-to-1.
This week, we have the the Memorial Tournament, with the PGA Tour heading back to Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village. This is a great field on a great course, playing for a huge purse. What's not to like? Players who like Augusta tend to like here.
2022 the Memorial Tournament betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|900
|Rory McIlroy
|1100
|Patrick Cantlay
|1600
|Cameron Smith
|2000
|Collin Morikawa
|2000
|Jordan Spieth
|2000
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|Viktor Hovland
|2200
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|2500
|Shane Lowry
|2500
|Will Zalatoris
|3000
|Sungjae Im
|3500
|Cameron Young
|4000
|Davis Riley
|4000
|Joaquin Niemann
|4000
|Max Homa
|4000
|Daniel Berger
|4500
|Corey Conners
|5000
|Mito Pereira
|5500
|Patrick Reed
|5500
|Billy Horschel
|6000
|Chris Kirk
|6000
|Seamus Power
|6000
|Abraham Ancer
|6600
|Jason Day
|6600
|Marc Leishman
|6600
|Adam Scott
|7000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|7000
|Keegan Bradley
|7000
|Aaron Wise
|7500
|Gary Woodland
|7500
|Matt Kuchar
|7500
|Alex Noren
|8000
|Si Woo Kim
|8000
|Brian Harman
|10000
|Rickie Fowler
|10000
|Cameron Tringale
|11000
|Keith Mitchell
|11000
|Ryan Palmer
|11000
|Tom Hoge
|11000
|Adam Hadwin
|12500
|C.T. Pan
|12500
|Cameron Champ
|12500
|Harris English
|12500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|12500
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|14000
|Lanto Griffin
|14000
|Scott Stallings
|14000
|Anirban Lahiri
|15000
|Brendan Steele
|15000
|Cameron Davis
|15000
|Denny McCarthy
|15000
|Kevin Streelman
|15000
|Lucas Herbert
|15000
|Luke List
|15000
|Matt Jones
|15000
|Russell Knox
|15000
|Sepp Straka
|15000
|Stewart Cink
|15000
|Troy Merritt
|15000
|Aaron Rai
|17500
|Adam Long
|17500
|Charles Howell III
|17500
|Erik van Rooyen
|17500
|Francesco Molinari
|17500
|Lucas Glover
|17500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|17500
|Matthew Nesmith
|17500
|Matthew Wolff
|17500
|Patton Kizzire
|17500
|Beau Hossler
|20000
|David Lipsky
|20000
|Joel Dahmen
|20000
|Pat Perez
|20000
|Patrick Rodgers
|20000
|Doug Ghim
|22500
|J.T. Poston
|22500
|Sahith Theegala
|22500
|Nate Lashley
|25000