2022 the Memorial Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 the Memorial Tournament betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best on the table at 11-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is at 16-to-1 betting odds, while four players are at 20-to-1.

This week, we have the the Memorial Tournament, with the PGA Tour heading back to Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village. This is a great field on a great course, playing for a huge purse. What's not to like? Players who like Augusta tend to like here.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 the Memorial Tournament betting odds: Outright winner