2022 Charles Schwab Challenge money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/29/2022 at 1:43 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money payout is from the $8.4 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Charles Schwab Challenge prize pool is at $1,512,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $915,600. The Charles Schwab Challenge prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $17,388.

The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headed by Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Harold Varner III and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge from the correct 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 professionals and ties, and those 69 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 60 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,512,000
2 $915,600
3 $579,600
4 $411,600
5 $344,400
6 $304,500
7 $283,500
8 $262,500
9 $245,700
10 $228,900
11 $212,100
12 $195,300
13 $178,500
14 $161,700
15 $153,300
16 $144,900
17 $136,500
18 $128,100
19 $119,700
20 $111,300
21 $102,900
22 $94,500
23 $87,780
24 $81,060
25 $74,340
26 $67,620
27 $65,100
28 $62,580
29 $60,060
30 $57,540
31 $55,020
32 $52,500
33 $49,980
34 $47,880
35 $45,780
36 $43,680
37 $41,580
38 $39,900
39 $38,220
40 $36,540
41 $34,860
42 $33,180
43 $31,500
44 $29,820
45 $28,140
46 $26,460
47 $24,780
48 $23,436
49 $22,260
50 $21,588
51 $21,084
52 $20,580
53 $20,244
54 $19,908
55 $19,740
56 $19,572
57 $19,404
58 $19,236
59 $19,068
60 $18,900
61 $18,732
62 $18,564
63 $18,396
64 $18,228
65 $18,060
66 $17,892
67 $17,724
68 $17,556
69 $17,388

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.