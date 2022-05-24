2022 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the week at +1200 betting odds.

Collin Morikawa is next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Two players are at at 20-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Charles Schwab Challenge, with the PGA Tour heading back to Colonial. It's a tight, demanding course with the Horrible Horseshoe that can be susceptible to scoring.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner