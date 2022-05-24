2022 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.
The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the week at +1200 betting odds.
Collin Morikawa is next best on the table at 16-to-1.
Two players are at at 20-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Charles Schwab Challenge, with the PGA Tour heading back to Colonial. It's a tight, demanding course with the Horrible Horseshoe that can be susceptible to scoring.
2022 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|1200
|Justin Thomas
|1200
|Jordan Spieth
|1200
|Collin Morikawa
|1800
|Viktor Hovland
|2000
|Will Zalatoris
|2000
|Max Homa
|3000
|Sam Burns
|3000
|Tony Finau
|3000
|Sungjae Im
|3000
|Daniel Berger
|3500
|Abraham Ancer
|3500
|Webb Simpson
|3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4000
|Talor Gooch
|4000
|Jason Kokrak
|4000
|Billy Horschel
|4000
|Davis Riley
|4000
|Brian Harman
|4000
|Mito Pereira
|5000
|Harold Varner III
|5000
|Gary Woodland
|5000
|Kevin Na
|5000
|Sebastian Munoz
|5000
|Chris Kirk
|5000
|Maverick McNealy
|6000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|6000
|Justin Rose
|6000
|Tom Hoge
|6000
|Patrick Reed
|6000
|Rickie Fowler
|8000
|C.T. Pan
|8000
|Ryan Palmer
|8000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8000
|Erik van Rooyen
|8000
|Cameron Tringale
|8000
|K.H. Lee
|10000
|Kevin Kisner
|10000
|Adam Long
|10000
|Lucas Herbert
|10000
|Joel Dahmen
|10000
|Stewart Cink
|10000
|Doug Ghim
|10000
|Matthew NeSmith
|10000
|Russell Knox
|10000
|Brendon Todd
|10000
|Patton Kizzire
|10000
|Aaron Rai
|10000
|Troy Merritt
|10000
|Ian Poulter
|10000
|Cam Davis
|10000
|Kevin Streelman
|10000
|Sahith Theegala
|12500
|Patrick Rodgers
|12500
|David Lipsky
|12500
|Lucas Glover
|12500
|J.J. Spaun
|12500
|Denny McCarthy
|12500
|J.T. Poston
|12500
|Stephan Jaeger
|12500
|Dylan Frittelli
|15000
|Kurt Kitayama
|15000
|Min Woo Lee
|15000
|Richard Bland
|15000
|Matt Jones
|15000
|Taylor Moore
|15000
|Emiliano Grillo
|15000
|Carlos Ortiz
|15000
|Rory Sabbatini
|15000
|Pat Perez
|15000
|Scott Piercy
|15000
|Mark Hubbard
|15000
|Nate Lashley
|15000
|Peter Malnati
|15000
|Matthias Schwab
|15000
|Brandon Wu
|15000
|James Hahn
|15000
|Alex Smalley
|15000
|Scott Stallings
|15000
|Michael Thompson
|15000
|Chad Ramey
|20000
|Wyndham Clark
|20000
|Beau Hossler
|20000
|Nick Taylor
|20000
|Chez Reavie
|20000
|Greyson Sigg
|20000
|Charley Hoffman
|20000
|Austin Smotherman
|20000
|Danny Lee
|20000
|Adam Svensson
|20000
|Tyler Duncan
|20000
|Doc Redman
|25000
|Andrew Putnam
|25000
|Adam Schenk
|25000
|Vince Whaley
|25000
|Brandt Snedeker
|25000
|Garrick Higgo
|25000
|Zach Johnson
|25000
|Kramer Hickok
|25000
|Brian Stuard
|25000
|Luke Donald
|30000
|Harry Higgs
|30000
|Hayden Buckley
|30000
|Sam Ryder
|30000
|Lee Hodges
|30000
|Trey Mullinax
|30000
|Robert Streb
|30000
|Paul Barjon
|30000
|Jason Dufner
|40000
|Bill Haas
|50000
|Camilo Villegas
|50000
|Nick Watney
|50000
|Ryan Brehm
|50000
|Max McGreevy
|50000
|Kevin Tway
|50000
|Tyler Strafaci
|100000
|John Pak
|100000
|Martin Trainer
|100000
|Erik Compton
|100000
|James Piot
|200000