2022 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting PGA Tour

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

05/24/2022 at 9:02 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the week at +1200 betting odds.

Collin Morikawa is next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Two players are at at 20-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Charles Schwab Challenge, with the PGA Tour heading back to Colonial. It's a tight, demanding course with the Horrible Horseshoe that can be susceptible to scoring.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 1200
Justin Thomas 1200
Jordan Spieth 1200
Collin Morikawa 1800
Viktor Hovland 2000
Will Zalatoris 2000
Max Homa 3000
Sam Burns 3000
Tony Finau 3000
Sungjae Im 3000
Daniel Berger 3500
Abraham Ancer 3500
Webb Simpson 3500
Tommy Fleetwood 4000
Talor Gooch 4000
Jason Kokrak 4000
Billy Horschel 4000
Davis Riley 4000
Brian Harman 4000
Mito Pereira 5000
Harold Varner III 5000
Gary Woodland 5000
Kevin Na 5000
Sebastian Munoz 5000
Chris Kirk 5000
Maverick McNealy 6000
Bryson DeChambeau 6000
Justin Rose 6000
Tom Hoge 6000
Patrick Reed 6000
Rickie Fowler 8000
C.T. Pan 8000
Ryan Palmer 8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8000
Erik van Rooyen 8000
Cameron Tringale 8000
K.H. Lee 10000
Kevin Kisner 10000
Adam Long 10000
Lucas Herbert 10000
Joel Dahmen 10000
Stewart Cink 10000
Doug Ghim 10000
Matthew NeSmith 10000
Russell Knox 10000
Brendon Todd 10000
Patton Kizzire 10000
Aaron Rai 10000
Troy Merritt 10000
Ian Poulter 10000
Cam Davis 10000
Kevin Streelman 10000
Sahith Theegala 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
David Lipsky 12500
Lucas Glover 12500
J.J. Spaun 12500
Denny McCarthy 12500
J.T. Poston 12500
Stephan Jaeger 12500
Dylan Frittelli 15000
Kurt Kitayama 15000
Min Woo Lee 15000
Richard Bland 15000
Matt Jones 15000
Taylor Moore 15000
Emiliano Grillo 15000
Carlos Ortiz 15000
Rory Sabbatini 15000
Pat Perez 15000
Scott Piercy 15000
Mark Hubbard 15000
Nate Lashley 15000
Peter Malnati 15000
Matthias Schwab 15000
Brandon Wu 15000
James Hahn 15000
Alex Smalley 15000
Scott Stallings 15000
Michael Thompson 15000
Chad Ramey 20000
Wyndham Clark 20000
Beau Hossler 20000
Nick Taylor 20000
Chez Reavie 20000
Greyson Sigg 20000
Charley Hoffman 20000
Austin Smotherman 20000
Danny Lee 20000
Adam Svensson 20000
Tyler Duncan 20000
Doc Redman 25000
Andrew Putnam 25000
Adam Schenk 25000
Vince Whaley 25000
Brandt Snedeker 25000
Garrick Higgo 25000
Zach Johnson 25000
Kramer Hickok 25000
Brian Stuard 25000
Luke Donald 30000
Harry Higgs 30000
Hayden Buckley 30000
Sam Ryder 30000
Lee Hodges 30000
Trey Mullinax 30000
Robert Streb 30000
Paul Barjon 30000
Jason Dufner 40000
Bill Haas 50000
Camilo Villegas 50000
Nick Watney 50000
Ryan Brehm 50000
Max McGreevy 50000
Kevin Tway 50000
Tyler Strafaci 100000
John Pak 100000
Martin Trainer 100000
Erik Compton 100000
James Piot 200000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.