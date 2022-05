2022 Dutch Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Dutch Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.

The European Tour betting favorites this week are Bernd Wiesberger, Thomas Pieters and Adrian Meronk, who come in at 20-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Jordan Smith and Ryan Fox are at 22-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Thorbjorn Olesen is at 28-to-1.

2022 Dutch Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Dutch Open, with the European Tour heading back to The Netherlands in one of its most storied events. We have a lot of players who stayed home and a bunch who made the journey to the PGA Championship last week. Seems a good idea to favor those who didn't travel.

2022 Dutch Open betting odds: Outright winner