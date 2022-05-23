2022 Charles Schwab Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 32nd tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 22nd event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge field

Abraham Ancer

Paul Barjon

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Richard Bland

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Erik Compton

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Lucas Herbert

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Jason Kokrak

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Carlos Ortiz

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

James Piot

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Tyler Strafaci

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Camilo Villegas

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Will Zalatoris

