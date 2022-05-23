2022 Charles Schwab Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.
The Charles Schwab Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 32nd tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 22nd event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Charles Schwab Challenge field
- Abraham Ancer
- Paul Barjon
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Richard Bland
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Erik Compton
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Lucas Herbert
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Jason Kokrak
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- James Piot
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Tyler Strafaci
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 7. Viktor Hovland
- 9. Jordan Spieth
- 10. Sam Burns
- 14. Will Zalatoris
- 16. Billy Horschel
- 19. Abraham Ancer
- 21. Tony Finau
- 22. Sungjae Im
- 25. Bryson DeChambeau
- 28. Daniel Berger
- 29. Max Homa
- 31. Jason Kokrak
- 32. Kevin Kisner
- 34. Kevin Na
- 35. Talor Gooch
- 37. Tom Hoge
- 38. Patrick Reed
- 39. Harold Varner III
- 41. Tommy Fleetwood
- 43. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 44. Lucas Herbert
- 47. Cameron Tringale
- 48. Webb Simpson
- 49. Mito Pereira