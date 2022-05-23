2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Minjee Lee, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Hannah Green is at 14-to-1, with Atthaya Thitikul and Hyo Joo Kim at 16-to-1.

Hye-Jin Choi is on 18-to-1.

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, with the tour heading to Nevada for the second year of the Vegas-based match-play event. It's a grueling week leading into a major, but these players will compete in group phases and then a knockout tournament to determine a champion.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds: Outright winner