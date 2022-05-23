2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Minjee Lee, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Hannah Green is at 14-to-1, with Atthaya Thitikul and Hyo Joo Kim at 16-to-1.
Hye-Jin Choi is on 18-to-1.
2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, with the tour heading to Nevada for the second year of the Vegas-based match-play event. It's a grueling week leading into a major, but these players will compete in group phases and then a knockout tournament to determine a champion.
2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Minjee Lee
|1000
|Hannah Green
|1400
|Atthaya Thitikul
|1600
|Hyo Joo Kim
|1600
|Hye-Jin Choi
|1800
|Madelene Sagstrom
|2000
|Jennifer Kupcho
|2500
|Megan Khang
|2500
|Ryann O'Toole
|2500
|Danielle Kang
|2800
|Jeongeun Lee6
|2800
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|2800
|Georgia Hall
|3000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|3300
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|3500
|Chella Choi
|3500
|Ally Ewing
|4000
|Ayaka Furue
|4000
|Charley Hull
|4000
|Gaby Lopez
|4000
|So-Yeon Ryu
|4500
|A Lim Kim
|5000
|Allisen Corpuz
|5000
|Lauren Stephenson
|5000
|Anna Nordqvist
|5500
|Brittany Altomare
|5500
|Carlota Ciganda
|5500
|Alison Lee
|6000
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|6000
|Sarah Schmelzel
|6600
|Eun Hee Ji
|7000
|Lilia Vu
|7000
|Andrea Lee
|7500
|Angel Yin
|7500
|Lizette Salas
|7500
|Matilda Castren
|7500
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|7500
|Stephanie Meadow
|7500
|Annie Park
|8000
|Stacy Lewis
|8000
|Yealimi Noh
|8000
|Ashleigh Buhai
|9000
|Jenny Shin
|9000
|Mina Harigae
|9000
|Aditi Ashok
|10000
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|10000
|Paula Reto
|10000
|Su Oh
|10000
|Caroline Masson
|11000
|Perrine Delacour
|11000
|Sophia Popov
|11000
|Wei Ling Hsu
|11000
|Albane Valenzuela
|12500
|Amy Olson
|12500
|Cheyenne Knight
|12500
|Emma Talley
|12500
|Esther Henseleit
|12500
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|12500
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|12500
|Haeji Kang
|15000
|Kelly Tan
|15000
|Tiffany Chan
|22500
|Elizabeth Szokol
|25000
|Youngin Chun
|30000