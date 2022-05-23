2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

05/23/2022
The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Minjee Lee, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Hannah Green is at 14-to-1, with Atthaya Thitikul and Hyo Joo Kim at 16-to-1.

Hye-Jin Choi is on 18-to-1.

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, with the tour heading to Nevada for the second year of the Vegas-based match-play event. It's a grueling week leading into a major, but these players will compete in group phases and then a knockout tournament to determine a champion.

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Minjee Lee 1000
Hannah Green 1400
Atthaya Thitikul 1600
Hyo Joo Kim 1600
Hye-Jin Choi 1800
Madelene Sagstrom 2000
Jennifer Kupcho 2500
Megan Khang 2500
Ryann O'Toole 2500
Danielle Kang 2800
Jeongeun Lee6 2800
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 2800
Georgia Hall 3000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 3300
Ariya Jutanugarn 3500
Chella Choi 3500
Ally Ewing 4000
Ayaka Furue 4000
Charley Hull 4000
Gaby Lopez 4000
So-Yeon Ryu 4500
A Lim Kim 5000
Allisen Corpuz 5000
Lauren Stephenson 5000
Anna Nordqvist 5500
Brittany Altomare 5500
Carlota Ciganda 5500
Alison Lee 6000
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 6000
Sarah Schmelzel 6600
Eun Hee Ji 7000
Lilia Vu 7000
Andrea Lee 7500
Angel Yin 7500
Lizette Salas 7500
Matilda Castren 7500
Moriya Jutanugarn 7500
Stephanie Meadow 7500
Annie Park 8000
Stacy Lewis 8000
Yealimi Noh 8000
Ashleigh Buhai 9000
Jenny Shin 9000
Mina Harigae 9000
Aditi Ashok 10000
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 10000
Paula Reto 10000
Su Oh 10000
Caroline Masson 11000
Perrine Delacour 11000
Sophia Popov 11000
Wei Ling Hsu 11000
Albane Valenzuela 12500
Amy Olson 12500
Cheyenne Knight 12500
Emma Talley 12500
Esther Henseleit 12500
Jasmine Suwannapura 12500
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 12500
Haeji Kang 15000
Kelly Tan 15000
Tiffany Chan 22500
Elizabeth Szokol 25000
Youngin Chun 30000

