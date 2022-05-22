Justin Thomas’ girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Justin Thomas is a major winner at the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship, the 2021 Players Championship winner, and he's one of the youngest players in PGA Tour history to notch a dozen wins.

Justin Thomas' girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski has been a key part of his rise as one of the best golfers in the world, celebrating the victories over the years. Wisniewski is 28 and went to University of Kentucky, earning a journalism degree.

The couple made their public debut around Valentine's Day 2017 and were a big hit in Louisville, where Thomas is from, during the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

