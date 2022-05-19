adidas Golf unveils polos they’ll recycle for golfers when they’re done with them

adidas and, by extension, adidas Golf have laid down the gauntlet for themselves to eliminate plastic waste in their apparel. In recent memory, most of their launches not only highlight this goal but are made with recycled materials.

Now the company is looking to take the next step with their Made to be Remade polo, a shirt the company says is designed to be remade into something new once the owner's done using it -- whenever that is.

adidas Golf wants golfers to wear the polo, enjoy it as much as they can and for as long as they can. Then, when they're done with the shirt, they can send it back to adidas, who will grind and shred the shirt so the materials can be used for something new.

“Our intention with the Made To Be Remade Polo is to invite the wearer into this circular product process, from creation to recreation,” said Jennie Ko, director of apparel design, adidas Golf. “Golfers will still benefit by getting a product that performs on the course but will also have the opportunity to limit a product’s impact on the environment.”

Marking the first time adidas has made one of these products for golf, the company used a custom jacquard pattern with fully looped yarns inspired by the continuous loop motion of all Made to be Remade products.

The polo will be offered in two limited-edition colorways starting May 19. The shirts will come with a special QR code tag located near the hem on the right-hand side. When this QR code is scanned, the customer will be taken to a digital hub where they can start their return once they’ve gotten the most out of the polo. The customer will have to wait 100 days after purchase to be able to start the return process.