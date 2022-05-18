What is the PGA Championship playoff format?

There's a chance the PGA Championship goes to a playoff, and it might mean that we finish near the darkness at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., using the PGA Championship playoff format.

The PGA Championship playoff format isn't sudden death. Rather, it's a three-hole aggregate-score playoff, meaning that the competitors will play out the three holes and the lowest combined score will win the Wanamaker Trophy.

At Southern Hills, the playoff holes are Nos. 16, 17 and 18. If, after the three holes are played, any players are tied for the lead, then they'll transition to a sudden-death playoff to determine the PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship has had 13 playoffs since the tournament moved to stroke play in 1958. The last came in 2011, when Keegan Bradley beat Jason Dufner at the Atlanta Athletic Club in the three-hole aggregate playoff. In 2010, Martin Kaymer beat Bubba Watson in a playoff at Whistling Straits.

Three-hole playoffs in PGA Championship history