What is the PGA Championship playoff format?
PGA Championship

What is the PGA Championship playoff format?

05/18/2022 at 3:44 pm
Golf News Net
Credit: Keith Leventhal/Golf News Net, Cannot Be Used Without Permission


There's a chance the PGA Championship goes to a playoff, and it might mean that we finish near the darkness at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., using the PGA Championship playoff format.

The PGA Championship playoff format isn't sudden death. Rather, it's a three-hole aggregate-score playoff, meaning that the competitors will play out the three holes and the lowest combined score will win the Wanamaker Trophy.

At Southern Hills, the playoff holes are Nos. 16, 17 and 18. If, after the three holes are played, any players are tied for the lead, then they'll transition to a sudden-death playoff to determine the PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship has had 13 playoffs since the tournament moved to stroke play in 1958. The last came in 2011, when Keegan Bradley beat Jason Dufner at the Atlanta Athletic Club in the three-hole aggregate playoff. In 2010, Martin Kaymer beat Bubba Watson in a playoff at Whistling Straits.

Three-hole playoffs in PGA Championship history

  • 2004, Vijay Singh def. Chris DiMarco, Justin Leonard at Whistling Straits
  • 2000, Tiger Woods def. Bob May, Vahalla Golf Club

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.