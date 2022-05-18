Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship field on Wednesday, less than 24 hours before the start of the second men's major of the year at Southern Hills in Oklahoma.

According to Golf Channel, DeChambeau has decided not to compete after three days of preparation in hope of deeming himself ready to play again.

After three days of prep, Bryson has decided NOT to play the PGA. Strength and stamina in his left hand isn’t where he wants it. Wants to be as close as possible to 100% before he returns. Realistically targeting Memorial. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) May 18, 2022

DeChambeau has now withdrawn from four tournaments this year. He was the one of the highest-ranked players in the field at the Saudi International and was paid a large appearance fee -- in the seven-figure range -- to compete overseas on the Asian Tour. He pulled out after the first round, and he said he hoped to return this week. He then pulled out of his title defense at Bay Hill.

DeChambeau has struggled with a wrist injury in 2022, withdrawing ahead of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii with a similar injury. Ultimately, he had surgery on his hand and wrist in an attempt to correct the problem.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in the San Diego area, DeChambeau was seen clutching his back after a drive.

The 2020 US Open champion has not been speaking much to the media, but he did say this week was about trying to see if he would be ready to compete.