How much money does the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson winner earn?

05/15/2022 at 2:02 pm
The winner share's of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson purse is a lot of money, and the AT&T Byron Nelson first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson purse is $9.1 million for the second year of the event played in the Dallas area at TPC Craig Ranch.

The AT&T Byron Nelson pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson winner's share is $1,638,000 as the first-place payout.

In 2021, KH Lee won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson for his first PGA Tour win. The event was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 84th-place finisher earning $16,107. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points. The winner receives 52 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The AT&T Byron Nelson does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.

