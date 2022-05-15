2022 Visit Knoxville Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Visit Knoxville Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/15/2022 at 7:09 pm
The 2022 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Anders Albertson, who earned the big win with a victory at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.

Albertson closed out the win with 4-under 66, which got him to 20-under 260 and a one-shot win over Carl Yuan, who has been enjoying a great season. Albertson opened the week with 62 and never looked back.

MJ Daffue of South Africa finished in solo third place, two shots behind the winner.

Albertson won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Visit Knoxville Open recap notes

Grant earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him Albertson to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 138 or better, with 83 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the AdventHealth Championship.

2022 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Anders Albertson -20 62 67 65 66 260 $135,000
2 Carl Yuan -19 68 65 62 66 261 $67,500
3 MJ Daffue -18 64 65 68 65 262 $45,000
T4 Sean O'Hair -16 65 67 65 67 264 $31,125
T4 Taylor Montgomery -16 65 68 63 68 264 $31,125
T6 Tano Goya -14 68 67 67 64 266 $24,938
T6 Rob Oppenheim -14 65 66 67 68 266 $24,938
8 Taylor Dickson -13 69 66 67 65 267 $22,125
T9 Julián Etulain -12 67 66 70 65 268 $18,497
T9 Erik Barnes -12 67 67 68 66 268 $18,497
T9 Augusto Núñez -12 66 68 66 68 268 $18,497
T9 Tain Lee -12 67 68 65 68 268 $18,497
T13 Ryan McCormick -11 67 68 70 64 269 $14,375
T13 Michael Johnson -11 70 68 67 64 269 $14,375
T13 Scott Harrington -11 65 72 65 67 269 $14,375
T16 Ben Griffin -10 66 67 71 66 270 $10,223
T16 Carson Young -10 70 67 68 65 270 $10,223
T16 Robby Shelton -10 68 67 68 67 270 $10,223
T16 Jeremy Paul -10 66 69 68 67 270 $10,223
T16 George Cunningham -10 65 66 71 68 270 $10,223
T16 Ashton Van Horne -10 68 65 69 68 270 $10,223
T16 Michael Kim -10 68 69 65 68 270 $10,223
T16 Justin Suh -10 69 66 65 70 270 $10,223
T24 Sam Stevens -9 67 67 70 67 271 $6,040
T24 Xinjun Zhang -9 67 71 66 67 271 $6,040
T24 Patrick Fishburn -9 66 69 69 67 271 $6,040
T24 Chris Baker -9 67 67 69 68 271 $6,040
T24 Christopher Petefish -9 68 67 68 68 271 $6,040
T24 Akshay Bhatia -9 73 63 67 68 271 $6,040
T24 Tom Whitney -9 68 67 66 70 271 $6,040
T24 Scott Brown -9 68 65 67 71 271 $6,040
T32 Kyle Westmoreland -8 70 68 66 68 272 $4,463
T32 Mark Anguiano -8 67 67 70 68 272 $4,463
T32 Mark Anderson -8 66 70 68 68 272 $4,463
T32 Fabián Gómez -8 65 69 69 69 272 $4,463
T32 T.J. Vogel -8 67 67 69 69 272 $4,463
T32 Dawson Armstrong -8 71 66 69 66 272 $4,463
T32 José de Jesús Rodríguez -8 67 66 69 70 272 $4,463
T32 Jimmy Stanger -8 68 67 66 71 272 $4,463
T40 Turk Pettit -7 66 67 71 69 273 $3,605
T40 Trace Crowe -7 72 66 66 69 273 $3,605
T40 Ben Taylor -7 70 68 66 69 273 $3,605
T40 Martin Flores -7 70 66 70 67 273 $3,605
T40 Martin Contini -7 68 67 68 70 273 $3,605
T40 Zecheng Dou -7 67 71 68 67 273 $3,605
T40 Clay Feagler -7 66 71 71 65 273 $3,605
T40 Brad Brunner -7 69 63 68 73 273 $3,605
T48 Charlie Saxon -6 69 68 67 70 274 $3,250
T48 Kevin Roy -6 70 68 67 69 274 $3,250
T48 David Kocher -6 68 69 69 68 274 $3,250
T48 John Pak -6 70 67 69 68 274 $3,250
T48 Harry Hall -6 70 68 68 68 274 $3,250
T48 Alex Chiarella -6 70 68 71 65 274 $3,250
T54 Theo Humphrey -5 69 68 68 70 275 $3,128
T54 Corey Pereira -5 68 67 70 70 275 $3,128
T54 Sam Saunders -5 69 68 69 69 275 $3,128
T54 MJ Maguire -5 68 70 68 69 275 $3,128
T54 Eric Cole -5 65 66 69 75 275 $3,128
T54 Michael Feagles -5 64 71 74 66 275 $3,128
T60 Pontus Nyholm -4 67 68 70 71 276 $3,030
T60 Garett Reband -4 67 69 69 71 276 $3,030
T60 Kevin Dougherty -4 71 67 67 71 276 $3,030
T60 J.J. Grey -4 68 69 68 71 276 $3,030
T60 Caleb Proveaux -4 65 68 73 70 276 $3,030
T60 Davis Thompson -4 70 68 68 70 276 $3,030
T60 Will Gordon -4 65 68 76 67 276 $3,030
T67 Brent Grant -3 66 72 67 72 277 $2,948
T67 Kevin Yu -3 65 72 69 71 277 $2,948
T67 Vincent Norrman -3 71 65 71 70 277 $2,948
T67 A.J. Crouch -3 69 69 69 70 277 $2,948
T71 Albin Choi -2 67 68 71 72 278 $2,888
T71 Cody Gribble -2 68 70 69 71 278 $2,888
T71 Grant Hirschman -2 71 66 70 71 278 $2,888
T71 Braden Thornberry -2 67 69 73 69 278 $2,888
75 Trevor Cone -1 66 72 70 71 279 $2,850
T76 Nicolas Echavarria E 71 67 72 70 280 $2,820
T76 Ryan Ruffels E 69 69 72 70 280 $2,820
T76 Bo Van Pelt E 67 71 73 69 280 $2,820
T79 Erik Compton 1 68 70 69 74 281 $2,783
T79 Thomas Forster 1 67 71 72 71 281 $2,783
T81 Chandler Blanchet 2 67 70 72 73 282 $2,753
T81 Tyson Alexander 2 70 68 73 71 282 $2,753
83 Shawn Stefani 4 69 68 72 75 284 $2,730

