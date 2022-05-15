2022 Visit Knoxville Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Anders Albertson, who earned the big win with a victory at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.

Albertson closed out the win with 4-under 66, which got him to 20-under 260 and a one-shot win over Carl Yuan, who has been enjoying a great season. Albertson opened the week with 62 and never looked back.

MJ Daffue of South Africa finished in solo third place, two shots behind the winner.

Albertson won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Visit Knoxville Open recap notes

Grant earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him Albertson to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 138 or better, with 83 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the AdventHealth Championship.

2022 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

