2022 Soudal Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Soudal Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Horsfield, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.

Horsfield was locked in a tight race on Sunday with 54-hole leader Ryan Fox, as well as several other contenders. Fox went on to shoot even-par 71, while Horsfield's 2-under 69 was good enough for a one-shot victory on 13-under 271.

Fox and Yannik Paul finished tied for second, a shot behind the Englishman.

Horsfield won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Soudal Open recap notes

Horsfield earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for him.

There was a cut this week, with 67 players finishing the event in the 15th completed event of the season.

Horsfield earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting into critical position in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 PGA Championship.

2022 Soudal Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

