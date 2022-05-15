2022 Soudal Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/15/2022 at 1:49 pm
The 2022 Soudal Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Horsfield, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.

Horsfield was locked in a tight race on Sunday with 54-hole leader Ryan Fox, as well as several other contenders. Fox went on to shoot even-par 71, while Horsfield's 2-under 69 was good enough for a one-shot victory on 13-under 271.

Fox and Yannik Paul finished tied for second, a shot behind the Englishman.

Horsfield won the $333,330 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Soudal Open recap notes

Horsfield earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the points are critical for him.

There was a cut this week, with 67 players finishing the event in the 15th completed event of the season.

Horsfield earns 460 points in the DP World Tour points standings for his win, getting into critical position in the season-long points race.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 PGA Championship.

2022 Soudal Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sam Horsfield -13 65 69 69 68 271 €327,000.44
T2 Ryan Fox -11 68 68 66 71 273 €166,385.52
T2 Yannik Paul -11 66 70 68 69 273 €166,385.52
T4 Oliver Bekker -10 67 69 69 69 274 €88,867.18
T4 Chase Hanna -10 70 68 68 68 274 €88,867.18
6 Adrian Meronk -9 66 70 72 67 275 €67,323.62
T7 Sean Crocker -8 69 69 72 66 276 €52,897.13
T7 Marcel Schneider -8 70 67 68 71 276 €52,897.13
T9 Nacho Elvira -7 66 70 73 68 277 €35,072.40
T9 Grant Forrest -7 70 69 68 70 277 €35,072.40
T9 Edoardo Molinari -7 69 70 71 67 277 €35,072.40
T9 Thomas Pieters -7 69 70 71 67 277 €35,072.40
T9 Ricardo Santos -7 69 66 74 68 277 €35,072.40
T9 Andy Sullivan -7 71 66 69 71 277 €35,072.40
T15 Jorge Campillo -6 69 67 70 72 278 €24,645.25
T15 Hennie Du Plessis -6 68 69 70 71 278 €24,645.25
T15 Angel Hidalgo -6 68 73 66 71 278 €24,645.25
T15 Matthew Jordan -6 68 68 71 71 278 €24,645.25
T15 Niall Kearney -6 69 67 69 73 278 €24,645.25
T15 Francesco Laporta -6 68 70 71 69 278 €24,645.25
T15 Adrian Otaegui -6 71 67 69 71 278 €24,645.25
T15 Richie Ramsay -6 71 70 68 69 278 €24,645.25
T23 Wil Besseling -5 69 69 71 70 279 €18,562.08
T23 Alexander Björk -5 66 70 73 70 279 €18,562.08
T23 John Catlin -5 72 67 70 70 279 €18,562.08
T23 Jens Dantorp -5 69 70 68 72 279 €18,562.08
T23 Oliver Farr -5 71 66 71 71 279 €18,562.08
T23 Julien Guerrier -5 73 68 69 69 279 €18,562.08
T23 David Horsey -5 75 66 73 65 279 €18,562.08
T23 Masahiro Kawamura -5 70 70 69 70 279 €18,562.08
T23 Richard Mansell -5 69 66 73 71 279 €18,562.08
T23 Dale Whitnell -5 65 69 72 73 279 €18,562.08
T33 Daan Huizing -4 70 71 69 70 280 €14,522.67
T33 Victor Perez -4 69 69 70 72 280 €14,522.67
T33 Max Schmitt -4 68 72 73 67 280 €14,522.67
T33 Santiago Tarrio -4 71 69 69 71 280 €14,522.67
T37 Richard Mcevoy -3 68 71 73 69 281 €12,118.25
T37 Robin Roussel -3 68 72 66 75 281 €12,118.25
T37 Matti Schmid -3 70 64 72 75 281 €12,118.25
T37 Callum Shinkwin -3 65 74 74 68 281 €12,118.25
T37 Paul Waring -3 67 73 66 75 281 €12,118.25
T37 Bernd Wiesberger -3 68 71 72 70 281 €12,118.25
T37 Fabrizio Zanotti -3 70 70 65 76 281 €12,118.25
T44 Alejandro Cañizares -2 71 70 69 72 282 €10,002.37
T44 Ashley Chesters -2 69 70 73 70 282 €10,002.37
T44 Gavin Green -2 67 74 73 68 282 €10,002.37
T44 Ashun Wu -2 70 71 69 72 282 €10,002.37
T48 Victor Dubuisson -1 70 68 73 72 283 €8,463.54
T48 Garrick Porteous -1 70 70 75 68 283 €8,463.54
T48 Alvaro Quiros -1 66 74 71 72 283 €8,463.54
T48 Joel Sjöholm -1 69 72 68 74 283 €8,463.54
T52 Raphaël Jacquelin E 68 72 74 70 284 €7,117.07
T52 Guido Migliozzi E 69 71 74 70 284 €7,117.07
T52 Connor Syme E 68 70 76 70 284 €7,117.07
T55 Joachim B. Hansen 1 68 69 77 71 285 €6,347.66
T55 Rikard Karlberg 1 71 70 71 73 285 €6,347.66
T55 Jeff Winther 1 66 74 75 70 285 €6,347.66
T58 Ewen Ferguson 2 67 72 75 72 286 €5,578.24
T58 Josh Geary 2 70 71 74 71 286 €5,578.24
T58 Thriston Lawrence 2 71 70 69 76 286 €5,578.24
T58 Hurly Long 2 70 71 73 72 286 €5,578.24
T58 Lukas Nemecz 2 71 69 75 71 286 €5,578.24
63 Marcel Siem 4 70 71 76 71 288 €5,001.18
T64 Lev Grinberg (a) 5 70 69 76 74 289 €0
T64 JC Ritchie 5 72 65 80 72 289 €4,808.83
T66 Ondrej Lieser 8 70 70 75 77 292 €4,520.30
T66 Carlos Pigem 8 73 68 80 71 292 €4,520.30

