2022 Regions Tradition final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/15/2022 at 7:15 pm
The 2022 Regions Tradition final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned a major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

Continuing a trend of Steves winning on the 50-plus tour in recent memory, Stricker went wire-to-wire in winning his fifth PGA Tour Champions major title and second six-shot win in this event. Stricker set the tournament scoring record in Alabama on 21-under 267.

Padraig Harrington finished in solo second place, with five players tied for third place: Steve Alker, Stuart Appleby, Ernie Els, Rod Pampling and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Stricker won the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Regions Tradition recap notes

Stricker wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

2022 Regions Tradition final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Steve Stricker -21 65 68 66 68 267 $375,000
2 Padraig Harrington -15 69 66 70 68 273 $220,000
T3 Rod Pampling -14 68 70 69 67 274 $128,000
T3 Ernie Els -14 68 68 70 68 274 $128,000
T3 Stuart Appleby -14 68 69 68 69 274 $128,000
T3 Steven Alker -14 68 69 65 72 274 $128,000
T3 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -14 67 70 67 70 274 $128,000
8 David Branshaw -12 71 67 70 68 276 $80,000
T9 Doug Barron -11 74 68 69 66 277 $62,500
T9 Wes Short, Jr. -11 67 73 70 67 277 $62,500
T9 David Toms -11 69 71 69 68 277 $62,500
T9 Tim Petrovic -11 71 68 69 69 277 $62,500
T13 Jerry Kelly -10 74 68 70 66 278 $47,500
T13 Darren Clarke -10 72 71 68 67 278 $47,500
T13 Marco Dawson -10 71 69 69 69 278 $47,500
T16 Scott McCarron -9 70 65 77 67 279 $41,250
T16 Paul Broadhurst -9 70 72 69 68 279 $41,250
T18 Ken Tanigawa -8 68 70 72 70 280 $36,375
T18 Colin Montgomerie -8 72 68 69 71 280 $36,375
20 Kevin Sutherland -7 75 69 71 66 281 $33,000
T21 Kirk Triplett -6 71 71 71 69 282 $27,750
T21 Shane Bertsch -6 68 73 71 70 282 $27,750
T21 Joe Durant -6 69 73 70 70 282 $27,750
T21 Billy Andrade -6 70 70 69 73 282 $27,750
T21 Glen Day -6 69 70 67 76 282 $27,750
T26 Retief Goosen -5 69 73 74 67 283 $20,786
T26 David McKenzie -5 68 76 72 67 283 $20,786
T26 Billy Mayfair -5 72 69 71 71 283 $20,786
T26 Ken Duke -5 69 69 74 71 283 $20,786
T26 Brandt Jobe -5 71 74 72 66 283 $20,786
T26 Steve Flesch -5 71 67 72 73 283 $20,786
T26 Gene Sauers -5 71 70 67 75 283 $20,786
T33 Lee Janzen -4 73 69 72 70 284 $16,500
T33 Chris DiMarco -4 73 75 65 71 284 $16,500
T33 Paul Goydos -4 75 67 70 72 284 $16,500
T36 Scott Dunlap -3 74 73 68 70 285 $14,063
T36 K.J. Choi -3 69 73 72 71 285 $14,063
T36 Scott Parel -3 72 75 71 67 285 $14,063
T36 Stephen Leaney -3 71 71 70 73 285 $14,063
T40 Brett Quigley -2 73 70 72 71 286 $11,750
T40 John Huston -2 73 71 71 71 286 $11,750
T40 Jeff Maggert -2 71 75 68 72 286 $11,750
T40 Rocco Mediate -2 74 74 68 70 286 $11,750
T40 Mike Weir -2 72 74 73 67 286 $11,750
T45 Woody Austin -1 73 70 70 74 287 $10,000
T45 Stephen Ames -1 76 73 72 66 287 $10,000
T47 Cameron Beckman E 71 71 74 72 288 $8,750
T47 Scott Verplank E 70 72 70 76 288 $8,750
T47 Tom Byrum E 72 72 76 68 288 $8,750
T50 Jeff Sluman 1 73 69 73 74 289 $7,000
T50 Tim Herron 1 73 70 74 72 289 $7,000
T50 Rob Labritz 1 72 75 72 70 289 $7,000
T50 Corey Pavin 1 78 71 74 66 289 $7,000
T54 Dicky Pride 2 70 73 74 73 290 $5,750
T54 Mark O'Meara 2 74 70 76 70 290 $5,750
T54 Steve Pate 2 78 69 73 70 290 $5,750
T57 David Frost 3 75 71 72 73 291 $5,000
T57 Brian Gay 3 70 69 79 73 291 $5,000
T57 Robert Karlsson 3 75 72 73 71 291 $5,000
T60 José María Olazábal 4 72 70 80 70 292 $4,375
T60 Joey Sindelar 4 73 78 71 70 292 $4,375
62 Robert Allenby 5 75 70 70 78 293 $4,000
63 Matt Gogel 7 73 75 72 75 295 $3,750
T64 Gary Hallberg 8 72 76 71 77 296 $3,375
T64 Spike McRoy 8 79 71 72 74 296 $3,375
T66 David Duval 9 71 74 76 76 297 $2,875
T66 Kent Jones 9 78 71 71 77 297 $2,875
T68 Stephen Dodd 10 75 73 71 79 298 $2,350
T68 Tom Lehman 10 73 77 75 73 298 $2,350
T68 Jim Furyk 10 75 76 76 71 298 $2,350
71 Tom Pernice Jr. 13 75 75 76 75 301 $2,050
72 John Senden 16 81 72 76 75 304 $1,900
73 Steve Jones 17 78 78 76 73 305 $1,750
74 Larry Mize 18 80 78 74 74 306 $1,650

