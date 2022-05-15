2022 Regions Tradition final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Regions Tradition final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned a major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

Continuing a trend of Steves winning on the 50-plus tour in recent memory, Stricker went wire-to-wire in winning his fifth PGA Tour Champions major title and second six-shot win in this event. Stricker set the tournament scoring record in Alabama on 21-under 267.

Padraig Harrington finished in solo second place, with five players tied for third place: Steve Alker, Stuart Appleby, Ernie Els, Rod Pampling and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Stricker won the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Regions Tradition recap notes

Stricker wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

2022 Regions Tradition final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

