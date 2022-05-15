2022 Cognizant Founders Cup money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
05/15/2022 at 2:11 pm
The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money payout is from the $3 million purse, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Cognizant Founders Cup prize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $273,190. The Cognizant Founders Cup prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $5,335 for 79th place. Amateur Anna Davis made the cut and does not earn money.

The Cognizant Founders Cup field is headed by Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup from the correct 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players and ties, and those 80 players, including amateur Anna Davis, have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with the LPGA Tour modifying the payout if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 50 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $273,190
3 $198,180
4 $153,308
5 $123,396
6 $100,960
7 $84,507
8 $74,038
9 $66,559
10 $60,576
11 $56,087
12 $52,348
13 $49,058
14 $46,067
15 $43,374
16 $40,981
17 $38,889
18 $37,093
19 $35,598
20 $34,400
21 $33,205
22 $32,008
23 $30,812
24 $29,615
25 $28,568
26 $27,522
27 $26,473
28 $25,426
29 $24,380
30 $23,482
31 $22,585
32 $21,687
33 $20,789
34 $19,892
35 $19,145
36 $18,397
37 $17,650
38 $16,901
39 $16,153
40 $15,555
41 $14,957
42 $14,360
43 $13,760
44 $13,162
45 $12,713
46 $12,265
47 $11,816
48 $11,366
49 $10,918
50 $10,469
51 $10,172
52 $9,872
53 $9,571
54 $9,274
55 $8,974
56 $8,674
57 $8,377
58 $8,076
59 $7,779
60 $7,479
61 $7,330
62 $7,178
63 $7,030
64 $6,881
65 $6,730
66 $6,581
67 $6,433
68 $6,281
69 $6,132
70 $5,984
71 $5,909
72 $5,832
73 $5,758
74 $5,683
75 $5,615
76 $5,544
77 $5,473
78 $5,404
79 $5,335

