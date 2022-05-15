2022 Cognizant Founders Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned her sevent-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

Lee shot 2-under 70 in the final round, which was good enough for a two-shot win over Lexi Thompson on 19-under 269. Lee played a power game all week, similar to the other names atop the leaderboard, but she was clutch from mid-range putting more often than her challengers.

Angel Yin and Madelene Sagstrom finished in a tie for third place on 16-under total.

Lee won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Cognizant Founders Cup recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the seventh time in her career.

By winning the event, Lee earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 80 of 144 starting players, including amateur Anna Davis, finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas.

2022 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

