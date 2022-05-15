2022 Cognizant Founders Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/15/2022 at 4:35 pm
The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned her sevent-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

Lee shot 2-under 70 in the final round, which was good enough for a two-shot win over Lexi Thompson on 19-under 269. Lee played a power game all week, similar to the other names atop the leaderboard, but she was clutch from mid-range putting more often than her challengers.

Angel Yin and Madelene Sagstrom finished in a tie for third place on 16-under total.

Lee won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Cognizant Founders Cup recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the seventh time in her career.

By winning the event, Lee earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 80 of 144 starting players, including amateur Anna Davis, finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas.

2022 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Minjee Lee -19 67 63 69 70 269 $450,000
2 Lexi Thompson -17 67 66 69 69 271 $273,190
T3 Angel Yin -16 70 67 68 67 272 $175,744
T3 Madelene Sagstrom -16 63 70 67 72 272 $175,744
5 Carlota Ciganda -15 67 69 73 64 273 $123,396
T6 Nasa Hataoka -14 65 73 70 66 274 $92,733
T6 Megan Khang -14 64 72 71 67 274 $92,733
T8 Atthaya Thitikul -13 71 68 73 63 275 $70,299
T8 Hye-Jin Choi -13 69 70 70 66 275 $70,299
10 Jenny Shin -12 75 64 70 67 276 $60,576
11 Sarah Schmelzel -10 72 67 71 68 278 $56,087
T12 Lydia Ko -9 69 74 69 67 279 $46,366
T12 Yuka Saso -9 73 68 70 68 279 $46,366
T12 Lauren Stephenson -9 72 66 71 70 279 $46,366
T12 Mina Harigae -9 70 68 71 70 279 $46,366
T12 Sanna Nuutinen -9 67 68 73 71 279 $46,366
T17 Ayaka Furue -8 72 71 69 68 280 $35,837
T17 Xiyu Lin -8 69 70 73 68 280 $35,837
T17 Jin Young Ko -8 69 70 72 69 280 $35,837
T17 Jennifer Kupcho -8 70 70 68 72 280 $35,837
T17 Paula Reto -8 69 67 71 73 280 $35,837
T22 Albane Valenzuela -7 72 71 71 67 281 $27,587
T22 Ryann O'Toole -7 67 72 73 69 281 $27,587
T22 Kelly Tan -7 71 70 70 70 281 $27,587
T22 Bianca Pagdanganan -7 66 73 72 70 281 $27,587
T22 Alison Lee -7 72 69 69 71 281 $27,587
T22 Pajaree Anannarukarn -7 68 72 70 71 281 $27,587
T22 Cheyenne Knight -7 69 69 71 72 281 $27,587
T22 Frida Kinhult -7 67 70 72 72 281 $27,587
T22 In Gee Chun -7 74 65 69 73 281 $27,587
T31 Jaye Marie Green -6 69 73 72 68 282 $21,238
T31 Chella Choi -6 68 70 74 70 282 $21,238
T31 Anna Nordqvist -6 71 70 70 71 282 $21,238
T31 Ally Ewing -6 67 66 74 75 282 $21,238
T35 Amy Yang -5 66 74 77 66 283 $16,004
T35 Min Lee -5 73 69 72 69 283 $16,004
T35 Ruixin Liu -5 70 72 72 69 283 $16,004
T35 Celine Boutier -5 73 68 73 69 283 $16,004
T35 Lauren Coughlin -5 74 69 70 70 283 $16,004
T35 A Lim Kim -5 69 69 75 70 283 $16,004
T35 Katherine Perry-Hamski -5 72 69 71 71 283 $16,004
T35 Maria Fassi -5 71 69 72 71 283 $16,004
T35 Sophia Popov -5 68 69 74 72 283 $16,004
T35 Lilia Vu -5 70 69 71 73 283 $16,004
T45 Sung Hyun Park -4 68 70 77 69 284 $11,816
T45 Eun-Hee Ji -4 72 71 70 71 284 $11,816
T45 Amanda Doherty -4 71 72 70 71 284 $11,816
T45 Jennifer Song -4 69 72 71 72 284 $11,816
T45 Caroline Inglis -4 72 71 68 73 284 $11,816
T50 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -3 72 69 74 70 285 $9,423
T50 Gerina Mendoza -3 72 69 73 71 285 $9,423
T50 Brittany Lang -3 72 71 70 72 285 $9,423
T50 Gemma Dryburgh -3 75 67 71 72 285 $9,423
T50 Dana Finkelstein -3 74 68 71 72 285 $9,423
T50 Annie Park -3 69 73 71 72 285 $9,423
T50 Anna Davis (a) -3 70 70 72 73 285 $0
T50 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -3 74 68 68 75 285 $9,423
T50 Brittany Altomare -3 70 68 71 76 285 $9,423
T59 Peiyun Chien -2 72 69 75 70 286 $7,666
T59 Na Yeon Choi -2 69 74 72 71 286 $7,666
T59 Isi Gabsa -2 71 70 74 71 286 $7,666
T59 Jeongeun Lee5 -2 74 68 70 74 286 $7,666
63 Sarah Kemp -1 72 69 71 75 287 $7,178
T64 Gina Kim E 68 69 79 72 288 $6,805
T64 Dottie Ardina E 73 70 71 74 288 $6,805
T64 Matilda Castren E 73 70 71 74 288 $6,805
T64 Brittany Lincicome E 71 72 71 74 288 $6,805
T68 Sei Young Kim 1 68 75 75 71 289 $6,207
T68 Stephanie Meadow 1 71 72 73 73 289 $6,207
T68 Jiwon Jeon 1 68 70 77 74 289 $6,207
T68 Giulia Molinaro 1 66 75 72 76 289 $6,207
T72 Georgia Hall 2 69 73 75 73 290 $5,871
T72 Charlotte Thomas 2 73 70 73 74 290 $5,871
T74 Weiwei Zhang 3 69 74 78 70 291 $5,685
T74 Aditi Ashok 3 71 72 76 72 291 $5,685
T74 Liz Nagel 3 74 69 72 76 291 $5,685
T77 Savannah Vilaubi 4 70 71 80 71 292 $5,509
T77 Lauren Hartlage 4 71 72 72 77 292 $5,509
79 Ana Belac 6 73 70 76 75 294 $5,404
80 Hee Young Park 7 72 69 76 78 295 $5,335

