2022 Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Shugo Imahira, who earned the Asian Tour win at Oarai Golf Club in Japan.

In a tight final round, Imahira managed to keep it together to earn a one-shot win on 8-under 272.

That total held off four players, including amateur Kosuke Suzuki, who shot a final-round 63 to nearly pull off the win.

Imahira won the $178,205 winner's share of the ¥100,000,000 purse.

Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup recap notes

Imahira earned 15 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Imahira's ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 63 players finishing the event in the eighth event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in next month with International Series debut in England.

2022 Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts