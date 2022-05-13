Scottie Scheffler signs on as GolfForever ambassador

Coming off his first major championship win, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has signed a partnership with golf-fitness training company GolfForever to become their brand ambassador.

GolfForever offers a video-streaming golf training system and a multi-use golf fitness and warmup tool, which pair together to help golfers with their flexibility, stability and speed. Scheffler will represent the brand by appearing in GolfForever video content and advertisements, using the GolfForever training system similarly to how he uses it in his own daily routines.

Dr. Troy Van Biezen, a PGA Tour chiropractor and a marquee instructor within the GolfForever app, has worked with top players on the PGA Tour for the past 20 years and introduced Scheffler to the GolfForever product during last fall. Scheffler has been using the product since.

“To say we’re excited about this incredible partnership with Scottie is an understatement,” said GolfForever Founder and CEO, Dr. Jeremy James. “On top of him being a person of such high character and a hard-working golfer who personifies our mission, it’s an honor for GolfForever to have played a part in his meteoric rise to World No. 1 over the past four months.”

Scheffler joins Justin Leonard, who will compete on the PGA Tour Champions starting this summer, on the GolfForever staff.

“Scottie is a wonderful young man who I’ve known for years, and an incredible player who we’re very pleased to have as a part of GolfForever,” said the fellow Texan Leonard. “His genuine interest in our training system during the prime of his career is exactly why I’m so proud to be part of this company."