OnCore Golf releases second-generation of their Elixr ball

OnCore Golf had its first big hit with their three-piece Elixr golf ball in 2018, and now the company is out with the second generation of the ball, which they've dubbed the "gateway tour ball."

In 2018, the Elixr was the upstate New Youk company's first golf ball for players with higher swing speeds. Since then, the company has introduced the Vero X1 for players who swing even faster and score btter. For Elixr Gen 2, then, the company is looking to use this ball as more of a catch-all for players who aren't quite swinging at Tour-level speeds.

As with the original, the new Elixr utilizes perimeter weighting on the ball -- getting weight out to the edges -- for accuracy and reduced side spin off the driver. The polybutadiene core combines with a slightly firmer urethane cover to build a ball in the mid-80s compression. It's not soft, but it's not firm. The ball also features a new 350-dimple pattern, a change from 318-dimple pattern in the original.

Though the price of everything seems to be going up in 2022, the second-gen Elixr remains at $30 per dozen, with loyalty-program and bulk-purchase discounts.