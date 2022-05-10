Colonial winner of Charles Schwab Challenge to win restored 1979 Pontiac Firebird
05/10/2022 at 11:16 am
The Charles Schwab Challenge has one of the best winner's prizes in golf: a restored sports car. It's become a bit of a tradition for the event since Schwab took over the title sponsorship of the Colonial event in 2018.

For 2022, the champion in the Texas-based event will win a fully restored and modernized 1979 Pontiac Firebird. The car, dubbed the Schwab Firebird, recognizes a significant year in the firm’s history, investing in mainframe computer technology that proved critical to building their wealth-management business.

Customized by Steve Strope and Pure Vision Design, the 1979 Trans Am Firebird features a General Motors Crate LS3 Small-Block V-8 engine putting out 430 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque and Baer racing brakes with 13-inch rotors. The interior has Porsche Panamera power seats, Dakota Digital gauges and a Kicker audio system.

Kevin Na won the first vehicle prize in 2019, earning a 1973 Dodge Challenger. In 2021, Jason Korkak won a 1946 Schwab Power Wagon.

The winner will also continue receiving the traditional Colonial Leonard Trophy and a Scottish royal tartan plaid jacket.

Country music singer Jake Owen also recorded a new take on “Eastbound and Down” in anticipation of the event.

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge is set for May 26-29 at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

