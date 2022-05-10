Cobra Golf expands their King putters with new Black models, including 3D-printed options

Cobra Golf is expanding its collection of King putters, offering black colorway versions of both King 3D Printed and King Vintage Series models, as well as two new mallet styles, the King Cuda and Cuda-40.

The black 3D Printed putters carry over the same technology as the standard silver offerings, with a 3D-printed nylon lattice cartridge created used with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion printing technology. The lattice structure optimizes the weight distribution within the putter head to deliver a high moment-of-inertia design that rolls well and is stable.

The new models are the Agera 30, a slant-neck oversized mallet, and the Supernova 20 and 30, slant-necked oversized fang-shaped heads. The Grandsport-35 plumber, SuperNova single bend and Agera single bend are now available in black and silver colorways.

All of the new models in the King Vintage Series utilize Sik aluminum face inserts with Descending Loft Technology (DLT) and an adjustable weighting system that allows for simple weight adjustments. The newest models include the King Cuda, an oversized mallet with a single-bend hosel, and the King Cuda-40, with a short-slant neck; the King Widesport, an oversized blade with single-bend hosel; and the King Stingray, an oversize mallet with a plumber's neck hosel.

These new models join the King Sport-45 (classic blade with plumber's neck hosel), the King Sport-60 (blade with a flow neck hosel), the King Nova (fang shape with single-bend hosel) and the KING Nova-40 (the Nova with a short-slant hosel).

All King Collection putters come standard with a Cobra SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0 grip and KBS Tour 120 shaft. All models are available starting May 6 for $349 each for the 3D-printed models and $249 each in the Vintage Series.