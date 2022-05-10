2022 Regions Tradition purse, winner's share, prize money payout
05/10/2022 at 1:09 pm
The 2022 Regions Tradition purse is set for $2.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $375,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Regions Tradition field is headed by Steve Alker, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Brian Gay.

It's the seventh event of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 78 players taking on the host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The Regions Tradition will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

Regions Tradition: What you need to know

Purse: $2,500,000
Field size: 78 players
36-hole cut: No cut

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 54 players get into the second leg, with the top 36 advancing to the final leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

POSITION MONEY
1 $375,000
2 $220,000
3 $180,000
4 $150,000
5 $120,000
6 $100,000
7 $90,000
8 $80,000
9 $70,000
10 $65,000
11 $60,000
12 $55,000
13 $50,000
14 $47,500
15 $45,000
16 $42,500
17 $40,000
18 $37,500
19 $35,250
20 $33,000
21 $31,000
22 $29,000
23 $27,500
24 $26,250
25 $25,000
26 $23,750
27 $22,750
28 $21,750
29 $20,750
30 $19,750
31 $18,750
32 $18,000
33 $17,250
34 $16,500
35 $15,750
36 $15,000
37 $14,250
38 $13,750
39 $13,250
40 $12,750
41 $12,250
42 $11,750
43 $11,250
44 $10,750
45 $10,250
46 $9,750
47 $9,250
48 $8,750
49 $8,250
50 $7,750
51 $7,250
52 $6,750
53 $6,250
54 $6,000
55 $5,750
56 $5,500
57 $5,250
58 $5,000
59 $4,750
60 $4,500
61 $4,250
62 $4,000
63 $3,750
64 $3,500
65 $3,250
66 $3,000
67 $2,750
68 $2,500
69 $2,350
70 $2,200
71 $2,050
72 $1,900
73 $1,750
74 $1,650
75 $1,550
76 $1,450
77 $1,350
78 $1,250

