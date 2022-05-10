2022 Regions Tradition betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Regions Tradition betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The betting favorite this week is Steven Stricker, who comes into the week at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Steve Stricker is on 9-to-1, while Padraig Harrington is on 12-to-1.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Brian Gary are on 16-to-1.

2022 Regions Tradition tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is in Alabama for the Regions Tradition, with the PGA Tour Champions' first major of five this year getting underway. This event is one of two played in the same location each year, and it's a course Jimenez loves.

2022 Regions Tradition betting odds: Outright winner