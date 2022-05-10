2022 Regions Tradition betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 Regions Tradition betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

05/10/2022 at 12:42 pm
The 2022 Regions Tradition betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The betting favorite this week is Steven Stricker, who comes into the week at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Steve Stricker is on 9-to-1, while Padraig Harrington is on 12-to-1.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Brian Gary are on 16-to-1.

2022 Regions Tradition tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is in Alabama for the Regions Tradition, with the PGA Tour Champions' first major of five this year getting underway. This event is one of two played in the same location each year, and it's a course Jimenez loves.

2022 Regions Tradition betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steven Alker 450
Steve Stricker 800
Padraig Harrington 1200
Brian Gay 1600
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1600
Retief Goosen 1800
David Toms 2200
Ernie Els 2200
Alex Cejka 2800
Jerry Kelly 2800
Stephen Ames 2800
Woody Austin 2800
Jim Furyk 3000
Steve Flesch 3000
Brandt Jobe 3300
Scott Parel 3300
Paul Broadhurst 3500
Robert Karlsson 3500
Tim Petrovic 3500
Kevin Sutherland 4000
Doug Barron 4500
K J Choi 4500
Mike Weir 5000
Rod Pampling 5500
David Branshaw 6600
Ken Duke 6600
Kirk Triplett 6600
Vijay Singh 6600
Darren Clarke 7000
Lee Janzen 7000
Scott Dunlap 7000
Paul Goydos 7500
Rob Labritz 7500
Billy Andrade 8000
Bob Estes 10000
Brett Quigley 10000
Colin Montgomerie 10000
Marco Dawson 10000
Matt Gogel 10000
Stuart Appleby 10000
Gene Sauers 12500
Ken Tanigawa 12500

