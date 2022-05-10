2022 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
05/10/2022 at 12:51 pm
The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is at 14-to-1, with Lexi Thompson at 12-to-1.

Minjee Lee is on 14-to-1.

2022 Cognizant Founders Cup tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Cognizant Founders Cup, with the tour heading to New Jersey for the first of two events this year. Upper Montclair got rained on a ton last year, and it was a tough event for anyone not named Jin Young Ko.

2022 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jin Young Ko 600
Lydia Ko 1100
Lexi Thompson 1200
Minjee Lee 1400
Atthaya Thitikul 1800
Celine Boutier 2000
Nasa Hataoka 2000
Hye Jin Choi 2500
Xiyu Lin 2500
Sei Young Kim 3000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 3300
Yuka Saso 3300
Georgia Hall 4000
Jennifer Kupcho 4000
Marina Alex 4000
Ryann O'Toole 4000
Madelene Sagstrom 4500
In Gee Chun 5000
Jeongeun Lee6 5000
Megan Khang 5000
A Lim Kim 5500
Allisen Corpuz 6000
Chella Choi 6000
Leona Maguire 6000
So Yeon Ryu 6000
Amy Yang 6600
Ayaka Furue 6600
Brittany Altomare 7000
Na Rin An 7000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 7000
Ally Ewing 8000
Anna Nordqvist 8000
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 8000
Alison Lee 9000
Andrea Lee 10000
Lauren Stephenson 10000
Lizette Salas 11000
Annie Park 12500
Ashleigh Buhai 12500
Eun Hee Ji 12500
Lilia Vu 12500
Matilda Castren 12500
Sarah Schmelzel 12500
Carlota Ciganda 15000
Stacy Lewis 15000
Stephanie Meadow 15000
Yealimi Noh 15000
Yu Liu 15000

