2022 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.
Lydia Ko is at 14-to-1, with Lexi Thompson at 12-to-1.
Minjee Lee is on 14-to-1.
2022 Cognizant Founders Cup tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Cognizant Founders Cup, with the tour heading to New Jersey for the first of two events this year. Upper Montclair got rained on a ton last year, and it was a tough event for anyone not named Jin Young Ko.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jin Young Ko
|600
|Lydia Ko
|1100
|Lexi Thompson
|1200
|Minjee Lee
|1400
|Atthaya Thitikul
|1800
|Celine Boutier
|2000
|Nasa Hataoka
|2000
|Hye Jin Choi
|2500
|Xiyu Lin
|2500
|Sei Young Kim
|3000
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|3300
|Yuka Saso
|3300
|Georgia Hall
|4000
|Jennifer Kupcho
|4000
|Marina Alex
|4000
|Ryann O'Toole
|4000
|Madelene Sagstrom
|4500
|In Gee Chun
|5000
|Jeongeun Lee6
|5000
|Megan Khang
|5000
|A Lim Kim
|5500
|Allisen Corpuz
|6000
|Chella Choi
|6000
|Leona Maguire
|6000
|So Yeon Ryu
|6000
|Amy Yang
|6600
|Ayaka Furue
|6600
|Brittany Altomare
|7000
|Na Rin An
|7000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|7000
|Ally Ewing
|8000
|Anna Nordqvist
|8000
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|8000
|Alison Lee
|9000
|Andrea Lee
|10000
|Lauren Stephenson
|10000
|Lizette Salas
|11000
|Annie Park
|12500
|Ashleigh Buhai
|12500
|Eun Hee Ji
|12500
|Lilia Vu
|12500
|Matilda Castren
|12500
|Sarah Schmelzel
|12500
|Carlota Ciganda
|15000
|Stacy Lewis
|15000
|Stephanie Meadow
|15000
|Yealimi Noh
|15000
|Yu Liu
|15000