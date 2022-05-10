2022 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is at 14-to-1, with Lexi Thompson at 12-to-1.

Minjee Lee is on 14-to-1.

2022 Cognizant Founders Cup tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Cognizant Founders Cup, with the tour heading to New Jersey for the first of two events this year. Upper Montclair got rained on a ton last year, and it was a tough event for anyone not named Jin Young Ko.

2022 Cognizant Founders Cup betting odds: Outright winner