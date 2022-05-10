2022 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best on the table at 12-to-1.

Five players are at at 20-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the AT&T Byron Nelson, with the PGA Tour in the Dallas area for the precursor to the PGA Tour. We have a pretty solid field for the event considering the venue and week before a major, and we should expect the winner to go plenty deep this week.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds: Outright winner