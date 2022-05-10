2022 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
05/10/2022 at 12:35 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best on the table at 12-to-1.

Five players are at at 20-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the AT&T Byron Nelson, with the PGA Tour in the Dallas area for the precursor to the PGA Tour. We have a pretty solid field for the event considering the venue and week before a major, and we should expect the winner to go plenty deep this week.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 1000
Justin Thomas 1200
Xander Schauffele 2000
Sam Burns 2000
Will Zalatoris 2000
Jordan Spieth 2000
Dustin Johnson 2000
Hideki Matsuyama 2500
Joaquin Niemann 3000
Brooks Koepka 3500
Talor Gooch 4000
Aaron Wise 4000
Maverick McNealy 5000
Jason Kokrak 5000
Adam Scott 5000
Tommy Fleetwood 5000
Jason Day 5000
Adam Hadwin 5000
Jhonattan Vegas 5000
Seamus Power 5000
Davis Riley 6000
Marc Leishman 6000
Cameron Champ 6000
Si Woo Kim 6000
Keith Mitchell 6000
Brian Harman 6000
Alex Noren 6000
Bubba Watson 6000
Matt Kuchar 6000
Sebastian Munoz 6000
Lanto Griffin 6000
Sepp Straka 6000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8000
Mito Pereira 8000
Patton Kizzire 8000
Tom Hoge 8000
K.H. Lee 10000
Luke List 10000
Kevin Kisner 10000
Matthew Wolff 10000
Aaron Rai 10000
Ian Poulter 10000
Ryan Palmer 10000
Sahith Theegala 10000
Mackenzie Hughes 10000
J.J. Spaun 10000
Matthew NeSmith 10000
C.T. Pan 10000
Kurt Kitayama 10000
Brendon Todd 12500
Charles Howell III 12500
Dylan Frittelli 12500
Carlos Ortiz 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
David Lipsky 12500
Joohyung Kim 15000
Wyndham Clark 15000
Nick Taylor 15000
Stephan Jaeger 15000
Brandon Wu 15000
Danny Willett 15000
Lee Westwood 15000
Taylor Moore 15000
Branden Grace 15000
Scott Stallings 15000
Martin Laird 15000
Matthias Schwab 15000
Scott Piercy 20000
Ryan Armour 20000
Emiliano Grillo 20000
Adam Svensson 20000
Brian Stuard 20000
Francesco Molinari 20000
Michael Thompson 20000
Pat Perez 20000
Doc Redman 20000
Mark Hubbard 20000
James Hahn 20000
Hudson Swafford 20000
Beau Hossler 20000
Hank Lebioda 20000
Nate Lashley 20000
Chez Reavie 20000
Adam Schenk 20000
Greyson Sigg 20000
Brandt Snedeker 20000
Rory Sabbatini 20000
Charl Schwartzel 20000
Kramer Hickok 25000
Charley Hoffman 25000
Harry Higgs 25000
Luke Donald 25000
Peter Uihlein 25000
Tyler Duncan 25000
Sam Ryder 25000
Joseph Bramlett 25000
Andrew Putnam 25000
Henrik Stenson 25000
Austin Smotherman 25000
Peter Malnati 25000
Matt Wallace 30000
Lee Hodges 30000
Andrew Novak 30000
Hayden Buckley 30000
Justin Lower 30000
Trey Mullinax 30000
Robert Streb 30000
Callum Tarren 30000
Shaun Norris 30000
John Huh 30000
Vince Whaley 30000
Cameron Percy 30000
Brandon Hagy 30000
Vaughn Taylor 30000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 40000
Brice Garnett 40000
Paul Barjon 40000
Henrik Norlander 40000
Dylan Wu 40000
Roger Sloan 40000
Ben Kohles 40000
Sung Kang 40000
Bill Haas 50000
Nick Watney 50000
Jim Herman 50000
Ryan Brehm 50000
Kelly Kraft 50000
Wesley Bryan 50000
Patrick Flavin 50000
Michael Gligic 50000
Jason Dufner 50000
Chesson Hadley 50000
Scott Gutschewski 50000
Mac Meissner 50000
Austin Cook 60000
Seth Reeves 60000
Kevin Tway 60000
Richy Werenski 60000
Seung-Yul Noh 60000
James Hart du Preez 100000
Dawie van der Walt 100000
Brett Drewitt 100000
Joshua Creel 100000
David Skinns 100000
Max McGreevy 100000
Jared Wolfe 100000
John Murphy 100000
Kyle Wilshire 100000
Cooper Dossey 100000
Martin Trainer 100000
Curtis Thompson 100000
Jonas Blixt 100000
Andrew Loupe 100000
Conrad Shindler 200000
J.J. Killeen 200000
Justin Leonard 200000

