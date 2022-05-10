2022 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.
Justin Thomas is next best on the table at 12-to-1.
Five players are at at 20-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the AT&T Byron Nelson, with the PGA Tour in the Dallas area for the precursor to the PGA Tour. We have a pretty solid field for the event considering the venue and week before a major, and we should expect the winner to go plenty deep this week.
2022 AT&T Byron Nelson betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|1000
|Justin Thomas
|1200
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|Sam Burns
|2000
|Will Zalatoris
|2000
|Jordan Spieth
|2000
|Dustin Johnson
|2000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2500
|Joaquin Niemann
|3000
|Brooks Koepka
|3500
|Talor Gooch
|4000
|Aaron Wise
|4000
|Maverick McNealy
|5000
|Jason Kokrak
|5000
|Adam Scott
|5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|5000
|Jason Day
|5000
|Adam Hadwin
|5000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|5000
|Seamus Power
|5000
|Davis Riley
|6000
|Marc Leishman
|6000
|Cameron Champ
|6000
|Si Woo Kim
|6000
|Keith Mitchell
|6000
|Brian Harman
|6000
|Alex Noren
|6000
|Bubba Watson
|6000
|Matt Kuchar
|6000
|Sebastian Munoz
|6000
|Lanto Griffin
|6000
|Sepp Straka
|6000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8000
|Mito Pereira
|8000
|Patton Kizzire
|8000
|Tom Hoge
|8000
|K.H. Lee
|10000
|Luke List
|10000
|Kevin Kisner
|10000
|Matthew Wolff
|10000
|Aaron Rai
|10000
|Ian Poulter
|10000
|Ryan Palmer
|10000
|Sahith Theegala
|10000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|10000
|J.J. Spaun
|10000
|Matthew NeSmith
|10000
|C.T. Pan
|10000
|Kurt Kitayama
|10000
|Brendon Todd
|12500
|Charles Howell III
|12500
|Dylan Frittelli
|12500
|Carlos Ortiz
|12500
|Patrick Rodgers
|12500
|David Lipsky
|12500
|Joohyung Kim
|15000
|Wyndham Clark
|15000
|Nick Taylor
|15000
|Stephan Jaeger
|15000
|Brandon Wu
|15000
|Danny Willett
|15000
|Lee Westwood
|15000
|Taylor Moore
|15000
|Branden Grace
|15000
|Scott Stallings
|15000
|Martin Laird
|15000
|Matthias Schwab
|15000
|Scott Piercy
|20000
|Ryan Armour
|20000
|Emiliano Grillo
|20000
|Adam Svensson
|20000
|Brian Stuard
|20000
|Francesco Molinari
|20000
|Michael Thompson
|20000
|Pat Perez
|20000
|Doc Redman
|20000
|Mark Hubbard
|20000
|James Hahn
|20000
|Hudson Swafford
|20000
|Beau Hossler
|20000
|Hank Lebioda
|20000
|Nate Lashley
|20000
|Chez Reavie
|20000
|Adam Schenk
|20000
|Greyson Sigg
|20000
|Brandt Snedeker
|20000
|Rory Sabbatini
|20000
|Charl Schwartzel
|20000
|Kramer Hickok
|25000
|Charley Hoffman
|25000
|Harry Higgs
|25000
|Luke Donald
|25000
|Peter Uihlein
|25000
|Tyler Duncan
|25000
|Sam Ryder
|25000
|Joseph Bramlett
|25000
|Andrew Putnam
|25000
|Henrik Stenson
|25000
|Austin Smotherman
|25000
|Peter Malnati
|25000
|Matt Wallace
|30000
|Lee Hodges
|30000
|Andrew Novak
|30000
|Hayden Buckley
|30000
|Justin Lower
|30000
|Trey Mullinax
|30000
|Robert Streb
|30000
|Callum Tarren
|30000
|Shaun Norris
|30000
|John Huh
|30000
|Vince Whaley
|30000
|Cameron Percy
|30000
|Brandon Hagy
|30000
|Vaughn Taylor
|30000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|40000
|Brice Garnett
|40000
|Paul Barjon
|40000
|Henrik Norlander
|40000
|Dylan Wu
|40000
|Roger Sloan
|40000
|Ben Kohles
|40000
|Sung Kang
|40000
|Bill Haas
|50000
|Nick Watney
|50000
|Jim Herman
|50000
|Ryan Brehm
|50000
|Kelly Kraft
|50000
|Wesley Bryan
|50000
|Patrick Flavin
|50000
|Michael Gligic
|50000
|Jason Dufner
|50000
|Chesson Hadley
|50000
|Scott Gutschewski
|50000
|Mac Meissner
|50000
|Austin Cook
|60000
|Seth Reeves
|60000
|Kevin Tway
|60000
|Richy Werenski
|60000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|60000
|James Hart du Preez
|100000
|Dawie van der Walt
|100000
|Brett Drewitt
|100000
|Joshua Creel
|100000
|David Skinns
|100000
|Max McGreevy
|100000
|Jared Wolfe
|100000
|John Murphy
|100000
|Kyle Wilshire
|100000
|Cooper Dossey
|100000
|Martin Trainer
|100000
|Curtis Thompson
|100000
|Jonas Blixt
|100000
|Andrew Loupe
|100000
|Conrad Shindler
|200000
|J.J. Killeen
|200000
|Justin Leonard
|200000