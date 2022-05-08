Wells Fargo Championship history, results and past winners
PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship history, results and past winners

05/08/2022 at 2:33 pm
Golf News Net


The Wells Fargo Championship is the PGA Tour's Charlotte-area event, with the tournament having been played at typically in May in the schedule though it has occasionally moved around in the month around other events.

The event, which was first played in 2003 as the Wachovia Championship, and has been considered an event which attracts a strong field.

However, in recent memory, the changing of the overall schedule has made the tournament take a back seat to the PGA Championship, which is now played in May.

Rory McIlroy has the most wins in the event's history, with three.

Wells Fargo Championship format

The Wells Fargo Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The 156-player open field competes for the first two rounds until a cut is made to the top 65 players and ties.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Wells Fargo Championship host courses

  • 2003-2016, 2018-2021: Quail Hollow Club
  • 2017: Eagle Point Golf Club
  • 2022: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Wells Fargo Championship past sponsors

Wells Fargo Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 2003-2008: Wachovia Championship
  • 2009-2010: Quail Hollow Championship
  • 2011-present: Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2021 Rory McIlroy (3) 274 −10 1 $1,458,000
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Max Homa 269 −15 3 $1,422,000
2018 Jason Day 272 −12 2 $1,386,000
2017 Brian Harman 278 −10 1 $1,350,000
2016 James Hahn 279 −9 PO $1,314,000
2015 Rory McIlroy (2) 267 −21 7 $1,278,000
2014 J. B. Holmes 274 −14 1 $1,242,000
2013 Derek Ernst 280 −8 PO $1,206,000
2012 Rickie Fowler 274 −14 PO $1,170,000
2011 Lucas Glover 273 −15 PO $1,170,000
2010 Rory McIlroy 273 −15 4 $1,170,000
2009 Sean O'Hair 277 −11 1 $1,170,000
2008 Anthony Kim 272 −16 5 $1,152,000
2007 Tiger Woods 275 −13 2 $1,134,000
2006 Jim Furyk 276 −12 PO $1,134,000
2005 Vijay Singh 276 −12 PO $1,080,000
2004 Joey Sindelar 277 −11 PO $1,008,000
2003 David Toms 278 −10 2 $1,008,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.