2022 Betfred British Masters purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/03/2022 at 9:20 am
The 2022 Betfred British Masters purse is set for £1.85 million, with the winner's share coming in at £308,333 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Betfred British Masters field is headed by Adri Arnaus, Lee Westwood and Danny Willett, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Betfred British Masters is the 12th event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

Betfred British Masters: What you need to know

Purse: £1,850,000
Winner's share: £308,333
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,500 DP World Tour points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 585 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long DP World Tour points at the end of the tournament winning the DP World Tour points list and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the DP World Tour points standings after the season will be paid from the DP World Tour points race bonus pool of £5 million.

POSITION MONEY 1 £308,333 2 £205,555 3 £115,810 4 £92,500 5 £78,440 6 £64,750 7 £55,500 8 £46,250 9 £41,440 10 £37,000 11 £34,040 12 £31,820 13 £29,785 14 £28,305 15 £27,195 16 £26,085 17 £24,975 18 £23,865 19 £22,940 20 £22,200 21 £21,460 22 £20,905 23 £20,350 24 £19,795 25 £19,240 26 £18,685 27 £18,130 28 £17,575 29 £17,020 30 £16,465 31 £15,910 32 £15,355 33 £14,800 34 £14,245 35 £13,875 36 £13,505 37 £13,135 38 £12,765 39 £12,395 40 £12,025 41 £11,655 42 £11,285 43 £10,915 44 £10,545 45 £10,175 46 £9,805 47 £9,435 48 £9,065 49 £8,695 50 £8,325 51 £7,955 52 £7,585 53 £7,215 54 £6,845 55 £6,475 56 £6,105 57 £5,735 58 £5,550 59 £5,365 60 £5,180 61 £4,995 62 £4,810 63 £4,625 64 £4,440 65 £4,255

