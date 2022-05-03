The 2022 Betfred British Masters purse is set for £1.85 million, with the winner's share coming in at £308,333 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Betfred British Masters field is headed by Adri Arnaus, Lee Westwood and Danny Willett, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Betfred British Masters is the 12th event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

Betfred British Masters: What you need to know

Purse: £1,850,000

Winner's share: £308,333

Field size: 144 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,500 DP World Tour points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 585 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long DP World Tour points at the end of the tournament winning the DP World Tour points list and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the DP World Tour points standings after the season will be paid from the DP World Tour points race bonus pool of £5 million.

2022 Betfred British Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY