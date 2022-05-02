2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

The betting favorite this week is Steven Stricker, who comes into the week at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is on 11-to-1, while Bernhard Langer and Brian Gay are on 12-to-1.

Padraig Harrington is on 14-to-1.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is in Georgia for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, which has become the event where the Tour visits TPC Sugarloaf. It's a scorable course with a good amount of land movement, particularly for a course in the deep South. Steve Alker isn't around to win again, so there's that.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds: Outright winner