2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

05/02/2022 at 8:36 am
The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

The betting favorite this week is Steven Stricker, who comes into the week at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is on 11-to-1, while Bernhard Langer and Brian Gay are on 12-to-1.

Padraig Harrington is on 14-to-1.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is in Georgia for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, which has become the event where the Tour visits TPC Sugarloaf. It's a scorable course with a good amount of land movement, particularly for a course in the deep South. Steve Alker isn't around to win again, so there's that.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 550
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1100
Bernhard Langer 1200
Brian Gay 1200
Padraig Harrington 1400
Retief Goosen 1600
Jerry Kelly 1800
Stephen Ames 2000
Alex Cejka 2200
Brandt Jobe 2200
Scott Parel 2200
David Toms 2800
Ernie Els 3000
Kevin Sutherland 3000
Tim Petrovic 3000
Woody Austin 3000
KJ Choi 3300
Fred Couples 3500
Steve Flesch 4000
Doug Barron 4500
Kirk Triplett 4500
Paul Broadhurst 4500
Robert Karlsson 4500
Rod Pampling 4500
Thongchai Jaidee 5000
Lee Janzen 6000
Rob Labritz 6000
Y E Yang 6000
Darren Clarke 6600
Paul Goydos 6600
Billy Andrade 8000
David Branshaw 8000
Marco Dawson 8000
Ken Duke 9000
Scott Dunlap 9000
Dicky Pride 10000
Gene Sauers 10000
Brett Quigley 12500
Colin Montgomerie 12500
Ken Tanigawa 12500
Rocco Mediate 12500
Scott McCarron 15000

