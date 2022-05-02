2022 Betfred British Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Betfred British Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at The Belfry in England.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 22-to-1 (+2200) betting odds.
Adri Arnaus and Adrian Meronk are at 25-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Six players are at 28-to-1.
2022 Betfred British Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Betfred British Masters, with the European Tour heading back to England for one of their best supported events. Danny Willett takes his turn as host of the tournament, with the frequent Ryder Cup host in The Belfry lending itself out this week.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Betfred British Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Robert MacIntyre
|2200
|Adri Arnaus
|2500
|Adrian Meronk
|2500
|Dean Burmester
|2800
|Laurie Canter
|2800
|Lee Westwood
|2800
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2800
|Ryan Fox
|2800
|Sam Horsfield
|2800
|Richard Bland
|3000
|Jordan Smith
|3300
|Oliver Bekker
|3300
|Thomas Detry
|3300
|Adrian Otaegui
|3500
|Danny Willet
|3500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|3500
|Hennie du Plessis
|4000
|Justin Harding
|4500
|George Coetzee
|5000
|Marcus Armitage
|5500
|Mikko Korhonen
|5500
|Antoine Rozner
|6000
|Haotong Li
|6000
|Victor Perez
|6000
|Edoardo Molinari
|6600
|Matthew Jordan
|6600
|Jason Scrivener
|7000
|Romain Langasque
|7000
|Ross Fisher
|7000
|Thriston Lawrence
|7000
|Scott Jamieson
|7500
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|7500
|JC Ritchie
|8000
|Joachim B Hansen
|8000
|Julien Brun
|8000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|8000
|Ashun Wu
|9000
|Johannes Veerman
|9000
|John Catlin
|9000
|Matti Schmid
|9000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|9000
|Alexander Bjork
|10000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|10000
|Lukas Nemecz
|10000
|Mashiro Kawamura
|10000
|Matthieu Pavon
|10000
|Will Besseling
|10000
|Daniel van Tonder
|11000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|11000
|Tom Lewis
|11000
|Victor Dubuisson
|11000
|Aaron Cockerill
|12500
|Andy Sullivan
|12500
|Craig Howie
|12500
|Daniel Gavins
|12500
|David Horsey
|12500
|Ewen Ferguson
|12500
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|12500
|Jorge Campillo
|12500
|Kalle Samooja
|12500
|Marcus Kinhult
|12500
|Yannik Paul
|12500
|Callum Shinkwin
|14000
|Jeff Winther
|14000
|Joost Luiten
|14000
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|14000
|Niklas Lemke
|14000
|Richard Mansell
|14000
|Richie Ramsay
|14000
|Sami Valimaki
|14000
|Wade Ormsby
|14000
|Nino Bertasio
|15000