2022 Betfred British Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

05/02/2022 at 8:41 am
The 2022 Betfred British Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at The Belfry in England.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 22-to-1 (+2200) betting odds.

Adri Arnaus and Adrian Meronk are at 25-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Six players are at 28-to-1.

2022 Betfred British Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Betfred British Masters, with the European Tour heading back to England for one of their best supported events. Danny Willett takes his turn as host of the tournament, with the frequent Ryder Cup host in The Belfry lending itself out this week.

2022 Betfred British Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Robert MacIntyre 2200
Adri Arnaus 2500
Adrian Meronk 2500
Dean Burmester 2800
Laurie Canter 2800
Lee Westwood 2800
Rasmus Hojgaard 2800
Ryan Fox 2800
Sam Horsfield 2800
Richard Bland 3000
Jordan Smith 3300
Oliver Bekker 3300
Thomas Detry 3300
Adrian Otaegui 3500
Danny Willet 3500
Nicolai Hojgaard 3500
Hennie du Plessis 4000
Justin Harding 4500
George Coetzee 5000
Marcus Armitage 5500
Mikko Korhonen 5500
Antoine Rozner 6000
Haotong Li 6000
Victor Perez 6000
Edoardo Molinari 6600
Matthew Jordan 6600
Jason Scrivener 7000
Romain Langasque 7000
Ross Fisher 7000
Thriston Lawrence 7000
Scott Jamieson 7500
Thorbjorn Olesen 7500
JC Ritchie 8000
Joachim B Hansen 8000
Julien Brun 8000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 8000
Ashun Wu 9000
Johannes Veerman 9000
John Catlin 9000
Matti Schmid 9000
Tapio Pulkkanen 9000
Alexander Bjork 10000
Jazz Janewattananond 10000
Lukas Nemecz 10000
Mashiro Kawamura 10000
Matthieu Pavon 10000
Will Besseling 10000
Daniel van Tonder 11000
Shubhankar Sharma 11000
Tom Lewis 11000
Victor Dubuisson 11000
Aaron Cockerill 12500
Andy Sullivan 12500
Craig Howie 12500
Daniel Gavins 12500
David Horsey 12500
Ewen Ferguson 12500
Fabrizio Zanotti 12500
Jorge Campillo 12500
Kalle Samooja 12500
Marcus Kinhult 12500
Yannik Paul 12500
Callum Shinkwin 14000
Jeff Winther 14000
Joost Luiten 14000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 14000
Niklas Lemke 14000
Richard Mansell 14000
Richie Ramsay 14000
Sami Valimaki 14000
Wade Ormsby 14000
Nino Bertasio 15000

