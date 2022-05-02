2022 Betfred British Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Betfred British Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at The Belfry in England.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 22-to-1 (+2200) betting odds.

Adri Arnaus and Adrian Meronk are at 25-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Six players are at 28-to-1.

2022 Betfred British Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Betfred British Masters, with the European Tour heading back to England for one of their best supported events. Danny Willett takes his turn as host of the tournament, with the frequent Ryder Cup host in The Belfry lending itself out this week.

2022 Betfred British Masters betting odds: Outright winner