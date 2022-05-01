How much money does the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse is a lot of money, and the Mexico Open at Vidanta first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse is $7.3 million for the first year of the event.

How much money does the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta winner get?

The Mexico Open at Vidanta pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta winner's share is $1,314,000 as the first-place payout.

For 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta results and payout, see our final leaderboard

There are no prior editions of the event, so we don't have comparisons to previous-year purses.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 74th-place finisher earning $14,381. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points. The winner receives 32 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.