2022 Insperity Invitational money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
05/01/2022 at 3:06 pm
The 2022 Insperity Invitational prize money payout is from the $2.3 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Insperity Invitational prize pool is at $345,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $202,400. The Insperity Invitational prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,426 for 75th place.

The Insperity Invitational field is headed by Steve Stricker, David Toms, Steve Alker and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Insperity Invitational from the correct 2022 Insperity Invitational full-field payout is based on their finish.

Since PGA Tour Champions events do not have a cut, every player can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 345,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2022 Insperity Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $345,000
2 $202,400
3 $165,600
4 $138,000
5 $110,400
6 $92,000
7 $82,800
8 $73,600
9 $64,400
10 $59,800
11 $55,200
12 $50,600
13 $46,000
14 $43,700
15 $41,400
16 $39,100
17 $36,800
18 $34,500
19 $32,430
20 $30,360
21 $28,520
22 $26,680
23 $25,300
24 $24,150
25 $23,000
26 $21,850
27 $20,930
28 $20,010
29 $19,090
30 $18,170
31 $17,250
32 $16,560
33 $15,870
34 $15,180
35 $14,490
36 $13,800
37 $13,110
38 $12,650
39 $12,190
40 $11,730
41 $11,270
42 $10,810
43 $10,350
44 $9,890
45 $9,430
46 $8,970
47 $8,510
48 $8,050
49 $7,590
50 $7,130
51 $6,670
52 $6,210
53 $5,750
54 $5,520
55 $5,290
56 $5,060
57 $4,830
58 $4,600
59 $4,370
60 $4,140
61 $3,910
62 $3,680
63 $3,450
64 $3,220
65 $2,990
66 $2,760
67 $2,530
68 $2,300
69 $2,162
70 $2,024
71 $1,886
72 $1,748
73 $1,610
74 $1,518
75 $1,426

