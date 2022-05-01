2022 Betfred British Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Betfred British Masters field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

The Betfred British Masters field is headlined by the likes of host Danny Willett, Lee Westwood, Chris Wood and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with Willett taking a turn as host of the event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a £1.85 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Betfred British Masters field

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

Bradley Dredge

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Nacho Elvira

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Greig Hutcheon

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Adam Keogh

Marcus Kinhult

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Ben Schmidt

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Harley Smith

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Danny Willett

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 Betfred British Masters field

There are no top-50 players in this field.