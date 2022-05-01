2022 Betfred British Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Betfred British Masters field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.
The Betfred British Masters field is headlined by the likes of host Danny Willett, Lee Westwood, Chris Wood and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with Willett taking a turn as host of the event.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a £1.85 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Betfred British Masters field
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- Bradley Dredge
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Nacho Elvira
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Greig Hutcheon
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Adam Keogh
- Marcus Kinhult
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Ben Schmidt
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Harley Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Dale Whitnell
- Danny Willett
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2022 Betfred British Masters field
There are no top-50 players in this field.