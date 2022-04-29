2022 Catalunya Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2022 Catalunya Championship is the latest event of the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness' Stadium Course in Girona, Spain. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Catalunya Championship action.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel airs 17.5 hours of coverage of the tournament, with DP World Tour streaming airing through NBC Sports online streaming products.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage. Golf Channel's website and app, as well as the NBC Sports apps will live stream coverage starting each of all four days, with an exclusive hour on Friday afternoon.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2022 Catalunya Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 28

Golf Channel broadcast: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

NBC Sports streaming: 12-1 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1