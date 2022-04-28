2022 Palos Verdes Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2022 Palos Verdes Championship is the latest event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Palos Verdes Championship action.

You can watch the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel airs 11 hours of coverage of the tournament, with LPGA Tour streaming airing through NBC Sports online streaming products.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage. Golf Channel's website and app, as well as the NBC Sports apps will live stream coverage starting each of all four days.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2022 Palos Verdes Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 28

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, May 1