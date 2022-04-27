Xander Schauffele's girlfriend Maya Lowe: Photos, bio
Golf Culture

Xander Schauffele’s girlfriend Maya Lowe: Photos, bio

04/27/2022 at 2:03 pm
Golf News Net


Page 1 of 7

Xander Schauffele is a big-game hunter on the PGA Tour, taking down titles at some of the biggest events and most revered courses on the annual schedule. He also has tremendous support from his wife.

Xander Schauffele's wife Maya Lowe has been dating the PGA Tour star since 2014, occasionally traveling the world with Schauffele.

The pair met when Schauffele attended and played golf at San Diego State University and Lowe went to University of California San Diego. Lowe graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science and public health and has a Masters in health care administration. She works for Planned Parenthood.

See pictures of Xander Schauffele's girlfriend, Maya Lowe.

Page 1 of 7
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.