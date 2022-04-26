2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/26/2022 at 10:22 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse is set for $7.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,314,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first men's major of the year. Four spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

This is the 28th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

Mexico Open at Vidanta: What you need to know

Purse: $7,300,000
Winner's share: $1,314,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 40 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,314,000
2 $795,700
3 $503,700
4 $357,700
5 $299,300
6 $264,625
7 $246,375
8 $228,125
9 $213,525
10 $198,925
11 $184,325
12 $169,725
13 $155,125
14 $140,525
15 $133,225
16 $125,925
17 $118,625
18 $111,325
19 $104,025
20 $96,725
21 $89,425
22 $82,125
23 $76,285
24 $70,445
25 $64,605
26 $58,765
27 $56,575
28 $54,385
29 $52,195
30 $50,005
31 $47,815
32 $45,625
33 $43,435
34 $41,610
35 $39,785
36 $37,960
37 $36,135
38 $34,675
39 $33,215
40 $31,755
41 $30,295
42 $28,835
43 $27,375
44 $25,915
45 $24,455
46 $22,995
47 $21,535
48 $20,367
49 $19,345
50 $18,761
51 $18,323
52 $17,885
53 $17,593
54 $17,301
55 $17,155
56 $17,009
57 $16,863
58 $16,717
59 $16,571
60 $16,425
61 $16,279
62 $16,133
63 $15,987
64 $15,841
65 $15,695

