2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse is set for $7.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,314,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first men's major of the year. Four spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

This is the 28th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

Mexico Open at Vidanta: What you need to know

Purse: $7,300,000

Winner's share: $1,314,000

Field size: 144 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 40 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

