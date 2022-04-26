2022 Insperity Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Insperity Invitational purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/26/2022 at 10:30 am
The 2022 Insperity Invitational purse is set for $2.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $345,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Insperity Invitational field is headed by Steve Alker, Ernie Els and Brian Gay.

It's the sixth event of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 78 players taking on the host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Insperity Invitational will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

Insperity Invitational: What you need to know

Purse: $2,300,000
Winner's share: $345,000
Field size: 78 players
36-hole cut: No cut

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 54 players get into the second leg, with the top 36 advancing to the final leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

POSITION MONEY
1 $345,000
2 $202,400
3 $165,600
4 $138,000
5 $110,400
6 $92,000
7 $82,800
8 $73,600
9 $64,400
10 $59,800
11 $55,200
12 $50,600
13 $46,000
14 $43,700
15 $41,400
16 $39,100
17 $36,800
18 $34,500
19 $32,430
20 $30,360
21 $28,520
22 $26,680
23 $25,300
24 $24,150
25 $23,000
26 $21,850
27 $20,930
28 $20,010
29 $19,090
30 $18,170
31 $17,250
32 $16,560
33 $15,870
34 $15,180
35 $14,490
36 $13,800
37 $13,110
38 $12,650
39 $12,190
40 $11,730
41 $11,270
42 $10,810
43 $10,350
44 $9,890
45 $9,430
46 $8,970
47 $8,510
48 $8,050
49 $7,590
50 $7,130
51 $6,670
52 $6,210
53 $5,750
54 $5,520
55 $5,290
56 $5,060
57 $4,830
58 $4,600
59 $4,370
60 $4,140
61 $3,910
62 $3,680
63 $3,450
64 $3,220
65 $2,990
66 $2,760
67 $2,530
68 $2,300
69 $2,162
70 $2,024
71 $1,886
72 $1,748
73 $1,610
74 $1,518
75 $1,426
76 $1,334
77 $1,242
78 $1,150

