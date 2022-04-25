Zurich Classic of New Orleans history, results and past winners

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour's New Orleans-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in April as a the tour's only official team event.

The event, which was first played in 1938 as the New Orleans city championship, originally started out as a 72-hole stroke-play event. The tournament struggled to garner strong fields in the 2000s and 2010s, creating doubt about the tournament's future.

In 2017, long-time sponsor Zurich supported the transformation of the event to a two-man event, featuring players taking on two formats over four days.

No player ever won the individual event twice, and Cam Smith has been on the winning team twice since 2017.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans format

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The first and third rounds are played under the best ball format, with the second and final rounds played under the alternate shot format.

The open field, which is 80 teams or 160 players, is reduced to the top 33 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans host courses

Zurich Classic of New Orleans past sponsors

Zurich Classic of New Orleans has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1938: Crescent City Open

1939-1948: New Orleans Open

1958-1971: Greater New Orleans Open Invitational

1972-1974: Greater New Orleans Open

1975-1979: First NBC New Orleans Open

1980: Greater New Orleans Open

1981: USF&G New Orleans Open

1982-1991: USF&G Classic

1992-1995: Freeport-McMoRan (Golf) Classic

1996-1998: Freeport-McDermott Classic

1999-2002: Compaq Classic of New Orleans

2003-2004: HP Classic of New Orleans

2005-present: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Zurich Classic of New Orleans history & results