RBC Heritage history, results and past winners

The RBC Heritage is the PGA Tour's event on Hilton Head Island, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in April as follow up to the Masters.
The event, which was first played in 1969, started out with the opening of Harbour Town Golf Links, which was a collaborative design between Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus. This is considered Nicklaus' first design.
First played in the fall, Arnold Palmer won the inaugural event.
Davis Love III has, by far, the most wins in event history with five.
RBC Heritage format
The RBC Heritage is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field, which is 132 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
RBC Heritage host courses
- 1969-present: Harbour Town Golf Links
RBC Heritage past sponsors
RBC Heritage has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1969-1970: Heritage Golf Classic
- 1971-1976: Sea Pines Heritage Classic
- 1977-1978: Heritage Classic
- 1979: Sea Pines Heritage Classic
- 1980-1986: Sea Pines Heritage
- 1987-1994: MCI Heritage Golf Classic
- 1995-2000: MCI Classic
- 2001-2002: WorldCom Classic
- 2003-2005: MCI Heritage
- 2006-2010: Verizon Heritage
- 2011: The Heritage
- 2012-present: RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2022
|Jordan Spieth
|271
|−13
|PO
|$1,440,000
|2021
|Stewart Cink (3)
|265
|−19
|4
|$1,278,000
|2020
|Webb Simpson
|262
|−22
|1
|$1,278,000
|2019
|Pan Cheng-tsung
|272
|−12
|1
|$1,242,000
|2018
|Satoshi Kodaira
|272
|−12
|PO
|$1,206,000
|2017
|Wesley Bryan
|271
|−13
|1
|$1,170,000
|2016
|Branden Grace
|275
|−9
|2
|$1,062,000
|2015
|Jim Furyk (2)
|266
|−18
|PO
|$1,062,000
|2014
|Matt Kuchar
|273
|−11
|1
|$1,044,000
|2013
|Graeme McDowell
|275
|−9
|PO
|$1,044,000
|2012
|Carl Pettersson
|270
|−14
|5
|$1,026,000
|2011
|Brandt Snedeker
|272
|−12
|PO
|$1,026,000
|2010
|Jim Furyk
|271
|−13
|PO
|$1,026,000
|2009
|Brian Gay
|264
|−20
|10
|$1,026,000
|2008
|Boo Weekley (2)
|269
|−15
|3
|$990,000
|2007
|Boo Weekley
|270
|−14
|1
|$972,000
|2006
|Aaron Baddeley
|269
|−15
|1
|$954,000
|2005
|Peter Lonard
|277
|−7
|2
|$936,000
|2004
|Stewart Cink (2)
|274
|−10
|PO
|$864,000
|2003
|Davis Love III (5)
|271
|−13
|PO
|$810,000
|2002
|Justin Leonard
|270
|−14
|1
|$720,000
|2001
|José Cóceres
|273
|−11
|PO
|$630,000
|2000
|Stewart Cink
|270
|−14
|2
|$540,000
|1999
|Glen Day
|274
|−10
|PO
|$450,000
|1998
|Davis Love III (4)
|266
|−18
|7
|$342,000
|1997
|Nick Price
|269
|−15
|6
|$270,000
|1996
|Loren Roberts
|265
|−19
|3
|$252,000
|1995
|Bob Tway
|275
|−9
|PO
|$234,000
|1994
|Hale Irwin (3)
|266
|−18
|2
|$225,000
|1993
|David Edwards
|273
|−11
|2
|$202,500
|1992
|Davis Love III (3)
|269
|−15
|4
|$180,000
|1991
|Davis Love III (2)
|271
|−13
|2
|$180,000
|1990
|Payne Stewart (2)
|276
|−8
|PO
|$180,000
|1989
|Payne Stewart
|268
|−16
|5
|$144,000
|1988
|Greg Norman
|271
|−13
|1
|$126,000
|1987
|Davis Love III
|271
|−13
|1
|$117,000
|1986
|Fuzzy Zoeller (2)
|276
|−8
|1
|$81,000
|1985
|Bernhard Langer
|273
|−11
|PO
|$72,000
|1984
|Nick Faldo
|270
|−14
|1
|$72,000
|1983
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|275
|−9
|2
|$63,000
|1982
|Tom Watson (2)
|280
|−4
|PO
|$54,000
|1981
|Bill Rogers
|278
|−6
|1
|$54,000
|1980
|Doug Tewell
|280
|−4
|PO
|$54,000
|1979
|Tom Watson
|270
|−14
|5
|$54,000
|1978
|Hubert Green (2)
|277
|−7
|3
|$45,000
|1977
|Graham Marsh
|273
|−11
|1
|$45,000
|1976
|Hubert Green
|274
|−10
|5
|$43,000
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus
|271
|−13
|3
|$40,000
|1974
|Johnny Miller (2)
|276
|−8
|3
|$40,000
|1973
|Hale Irwin (2)
|272
|−12
|5
|$30,000
|1972
|Johnny Miller
|281
|−3
|1
|$25,000
|1971
|Hale Irwin
|279
|−5
|1
|$22,000
|1970
|Bob Goalby
|280
|−4
|4
|$20,000
|1969
|Arnold Palmer
|283
|−1
|3
|$20,000