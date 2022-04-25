RBC Heritage history, results and past winners

The RBC Heritage is the PGA Tour's event on Hilton Head Island, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in April as follow up to the Masters.

The event, which was first played in 1969, started out with the opening of Harbour Town Golf Links, which was a collaborative design between Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus. This is considered Nicklaus' first design.

First played in the fall, Arnold Palmer won the inaugural event.

Davis Love III has, by far, the most wins in event history with five.

RBC Heritage format

The RBC Heritage is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field, which is 132 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

RBC Heritage host courses

1969-present: Harbour Town Golf Links

RBC Heritage past sponsors

RBC Heritage has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1969-1970: Heritage Golf Classic

1971-1976: Sea Pines Heritage Classic

1977-1978: Heritage Classic

1979: Sea Pines Heritage Classic

1980-1986: Sea Pines Heritage

1987-1994: MCI Heritage Golf Classic

1995-2000: MCI Classic

2001-2002: WorldCom Classic

2003-2005: MCI Heritage

2006-2010: Verizon Heritage

2011: The Heritage

2012-present: RBC Heritage

RBC Heritage history & results