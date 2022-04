2022 Catalunya Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Catalunya Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at the PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness' Stadium Course in Girona, Spain.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Pablo Larrazabal, who comes in at 22-to-1 (+2200) betting odds.

Adrian Otaegui, Jordan Smith, Rasmus Hojgaard, Richard Bland and Adrian Meronk are each at 25-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Bernd Wiesberger and Marcus Armitage are at 33-to-1.

2022 Catalunya Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Catalunya Championship, with the European Tour remaining in Spain as a fill-in event for lost event in Asia, including in China. This course has hosted a variety of European Tour events, predominantly Q-School. Many of these players have some measure of experience on the property.

2022 Catalunya Championship betting odds: Outright winner