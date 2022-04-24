2022 DIO Implant LA Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the DIO Implant LA Open prize pool is at $225,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $138,191. The DIO Implant LA Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $2,875 for 74th place.

The DIO Implant LA Open field is headed by Nasa Hataoka, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 DIO Implant LA Open from the correct 2022 DIO Implant LA Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players and ties, and those 74 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with the LPGA Tour modifying the payout if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 40 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 DIO Implant LA Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 DIO Implant LA Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard