2022 DIO Implant LA Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/24/2022 at 2:34 pm
The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the DIO Implant LA Open prize pool is at $225,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $138,191. The DIO Implant LA Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $2,875 for 74th place.

The DIO Implant LA Open field is headed by Nasa Hataoka, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 DIO Implant LA Open from the correct 2022 DIO Implant LA Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players and ties, and those 74 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with the LPGA Tour modifying the payout if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 40 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 DIO Implant LA Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 DIO Implant LA Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $225,000
2 $138,191
3 $100,248
4 $77,549
5 $62,419
6 $51,070
7 $42,747
8 $37,452
9 $33,668
10 $30,642
11 $28,371
12 $26,480
13 $24,815
14 $23,303
15 $21,941
16 $20,730
17 $19,672
18 $18,764
19 $18,007
20 $17,401
21 $16,797
22 $16,191
23 $15,586
24 $14,980
25 $14,451
26 $13,922
27 $13,391
28 $12,862
29 $12,332
30 $11,879
31 $11,424
32 $10,970
33 $10,516
34 $10,062
35 $9,685
36 $9,306
37 $8,928
38 $8,549
39 $8,171
40 $7,868
41 $7,566
42 $7,264
43 $6,960
44 $6,658
45 $6,431
46 $6,204
47 $5,977
48 $5,750
49 $5,523
50 $5,296
51 $5,145
52 $4,994
53 $4,842
54 $4,691
55 $4,539
56 $4,388
57 $4,237
58 $4,085
59 $3,935
60 $3,783
61 $3,708
62 $3,631
63 $3,556
64 $3,481
65 $3,404
66 $3,329
67 $3,254
68 $3,177
69 $3,102
70 $3,027
71 $2,989
72 $2,950
73 $2,912
74 $2,875

