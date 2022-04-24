2022 Catalunya Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Catalunya Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness' Stadium Course in Girona, Spain.
The Catalunya Championship field is headlined by the likes of Bernd Wiesberger, Adri Arnaus and Ryan Fox and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in place of DP World Tour events originally scheduled in Asia.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Catalunya Championship field
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Julien Brun
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Eduardo De La Riva
- Jamie Donaldson
- Luke Donnelly
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Oliver Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Daniel Gavins
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Pedro Oriol
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Haydn Porteous
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2022 Catalunya Championship field
There are no top-50 players in this field.