2022 Catalunya Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Catalunya Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness' Stadium Course in Girona, Spain.

The Catalunya Championship field is headlined by the likes of Bernd Wiesberger, Adri Arnaus and Ryan Fox and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in place of DP World Tour events originally scheduled in Asia.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Catalunya Championship field

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Julien Brun

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Eduardo De La Riva

Jamie Donaldson

Luke Donnelly

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Oliver Fisher

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Daniel Gavins

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Sihwan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Thorbjørn Olesen

Pedro Oriol

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Haydn Porteous

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 Catalunya Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.