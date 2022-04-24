2022 Australian Women's Classic Bonville final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
04/24/2022 at 10:47 am
The 2022 Australia Women's Classic Bonville final leaderboard is headed by winner Meghan MacLaren, who took home the victory at Bonville Golf Resort in Australia.

The English player took the opening-round lead with 67 and never looked back, ultimately closing the final two rounds in 70 and 69 to hold off Maja Stark of Sweden for the one-shot win on 10-under 206.

Three players finished in a tie for third place on 7-under total.

MacLaren won the €36,000 winner's share from the €240,000 purse.

Australia Women's Classic Bonville recap notes

This was the seventh event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the first event in a swing in Australia.

The 36-hole cut was made on 8-over 152 or better, with 74 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is next week, with the Women's NSW Open in Australia.

2022 Australia Women's Classic Bonville final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Meghan MacLaren -10 67 70 69 206 €36,000
2 Maja Stark -9 70 70 67 207 €21,600
T3 Hannah Burke -7 72 72 65 209 €11,280
T3 Magdalena Simmermacher -7 70 70 69 209 €11,280
T3 Carmen Alonso -7 68 70 71 209 €11,280
T6 Justice Bosio (a) -6 70 72 68 210 €0
T6 Sarah Hammett (a) -6 71 70 69 210 €0
T8 Belinda Ji (a) -5 73 73 65 211 €0
T8 Sarah Kemp -5 71 72 68 211 €7,080
T8 Alice Hewson -5 69 70 72 211 €7,080
T11 Jordan O'Brien -3 71 76 66 213 €5,760
T11 Olivia Mehaffey -3 69 76 68 213 €5,760
T11 Becky Brewerton -3 71 71 71 213 €5,760
T14 Kim Metraux -1 72 75 68 215 €4,611
T14 Sarah Gee -1 71 74 70 215 €4,611
T14 Kelsey Bennett (a) -1 74 70 71 215 €0
T14 Moa Folke -1 70 74 71 215 €4,611
T14 Stephanie Bunque -1 68 75 72 215 €4,611
T14 Lucie Malchirand -1 71 72 72 215 €4,611
T14 Momoka Kobori -1 73 69 73 215 €4,611
T14 Alexandra Swayne -1 71 71 73 215 €4,611
T22 Mim Sangkapong E 75 70 71 216 €3,840
T22 Whitney Hillier E 73 77 66 216 €3,840
T22 Johanna Gustavsson E 71 73 72 216 €3,840
T25 Maria Hernandez 1 76 71 70 217 €3,372
T25 Danni Vasquez 1 72 74 71 217 €3,372
T25 Amelia Mehmet Grohn 1 77 73 67 217 €3,372
T25 Ridhima Dilawari 1 70 73 74 217 €3,372
T29 Kirsten Rudgeley (a) 2 75 72 71 218 €0
T29 Lydia Hall 2 74 74 70 218 €2,928
T29 Camille Chevalier 2 73 73 72 218 €2,928
T29 Rosie Davies 2 72 71 75 218 €2,928
T33 Lily May Humphreys 3 74 72 73 219 €2,520
T33 Virginia Elena Carta 3 71 71 77 219 €2,520
T33 Breanna Gill 3 75 77 67 219 €2,520
T36 Luisa Dittrich 4 75 75 70 220 €2,148
T36 Cassie Porter 4 72 78 70 220 €2,148
T36 Franziska Friedrich 4 69 74 77 220 €2,148
T36 Harang Lee 4 80 72 68 220 €2,148
T40 Marta Perez 5 74 75 72 221 €1,872
T40 Caitlin Peirce (a) 5 74 75 72 221 €0
T40 Brie Mapanao (a) 5 71 75 75 221 €0
T40 Genevieve Ling 5 74 76 71 221 €1,872
T40 Mireia Prat 5 77 73 71 221 €1,872
T45 Amy Walsh 6 74 73 75 222 €1,548
T45 Amandeep Drall 6 68 81 73 222 €1,548
T45 Keeley Marx (a) 6 75 74 73 222 €0
T45 Laura Gomez Ruiz 6 73 73 76 222 €1,548
T45 Neha Tripathi 6 76 75 71 222 €1,548
T45 Teresa Diez Moliner 6 74 77 71 222 €1,548
T45 Maiken Bing Paulsen 6 75 76 71 222 €1,548
T52 Rhianna Lewis (a) 7 75 73 75 223 €0
T52 Dulcie Sverdloff 7 72 75 76 223 €1,195
T52 Emily Penttila 7 72 78 73 223 €1,195
T52 Vani Kapoor 7 70 75 78 223 €1,195
T52 Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir 7 73 78 72 223 €1,195
T52 Marta Martin 7 72 80 71 223 €1,195
T58 Kristyna Napoleaova 8 74 74 76 224 €1,022
T58 Grace Lennon 8 72 75 77 224 €1,022
T58 Maha Haddioui 8 73 77 74 224 €1,022
T58 Katja Pogacar 8 72 78 74 224 €1,022
T58 Hanee Song 8 71 81 72 224 €1,022
T63 Thalia Martin 9 77 71 77 225 €824
T63 Elmay Viking 9 76 74 75 225 €824
T63 Billie-Jo Smith 9 78 73 74 225 €824
T63 Wanasa Zhou 9 79 73 73 225 €824
T63 Madelene Stavnar 9 76 76 73 225 €824
T63 Ainil Bakar 9 76 76 73 225 €824
69 Emie Peronnin 11 76 74 77 227 €720
T70 Amy Boulden 12 74 74 80 228 €660
T70 Georgia Lindeback 12 76 75 77 228 €660
T70 Carolin Kauffmann 12 75 76 77 228 €660
T70 Laura Hoskin 12 73 78 77 228 €660
74 Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke 16 71 81 80 232 €600

