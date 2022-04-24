2022 Australian Women’s Classic Bonville final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 Australia Women's Classic Bonville final leaderboard is headed by winner Meghan MacLaren, who took home the victory at Bonville Golf Resort in Australia.
The English player took the opening-round lead with 67 and never looked back, ultimately closing the final two rounds in 70 and 69 to hold off Maja Stark of Sweden for the one-shot win on 10-under 206.
Three players finished in a tie for third place on 7-under total.
MacLaren won the €36,000 winner's share from the €240,000 purse.
Australia Women's Classic Bonville recap notes
This was the seventh event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the first event in a swing in Australia.
The 36-hole cut was made on 8-over 152 or better, with 74 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is next week, with the Women's NSW Open in Australia.
2022 Australia Women's Classic Bonville final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Meghan MacLaren
|-10
|67
|70
|69
|206
|€36,000
|2
|Maja Stark
|-9
|70
|70
|67
|207
|€21,600
|T3
|Hannah Burke
|-7
|72
|72
|65
|209
|€11,280
|T3
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|209
|€11,280
|T3
|Carmen Alonso
|-7
|68
|70
|71
|209
|€11,280
|T6
|Justice Bosio (a)
|-6
|70
|72
|68
|210
|€0
|T6
|Sarah Hammett (a)
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|210
|€0
|T8
|Belinda Ji (a)
|-5
|73
|73
|65
|211
|€0
|T8
|Sarah Kemp
|-5
|71
|72
|68
|211
|€7,080
|T8
|Alice Hewson
|-5
|69
|70
|72
|211
|€7,080
|T11
|Jordan O'Brien
|-3
|71
|76
|66
|213
|€5,760
|T11
|Olivia Mehaffey
|-3
|69
|76
|68
|213
|€5,760
|T11
|Becky Brewerton
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|€5,760
|T14
|Kim Metraux
|-1
|72
|75
|68
|215
|€4,611
|T14
|Sarah Gee
|-1
|71
|74
|70
|215
|€4,611
|T14
|Kelsey Bennett (a)
|-1
|74
|70
|71
|215
|€0
|T14
|Moa Folke
|-1
|70
|74
|71
|215
|€4,611
|T14
|Stephanie Bunque
|-1
|68
|75
|72
|215
|€4,611
|T14
|Lucie Malchirand
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|215
|€4,611
|T14
|Momoka Kobori
|-1
|73
|69
|73
|215
|€4,611
|T14
|Alexandra Swayne
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|215
|€4,611
|T22
|Mim Sangkapong
|E
|75
|70
|71
|216
|€3,840
|T22
|Whitney Hillier
|E
|73
|77
|66
|216
|€3,840
|T22
|Johanna Gustavsson
|E
|71
|73
|72
|216
|€3,840
|T25
|Maria Hernandez
|1
|76
|71
|70
|217
|€3,372
|T25
|Danni Vasquez
|1
|72
|74
|71
|217
|€3,372
|T25
|Amelia Mehmet Grohn
|1
|77
|73
|67
|217
|€3,372
|T25
|Ridhima Dilawari
|1
|70
|73
|74
|217
|€3,372
|T29
|Kirsten Rudgeley (a)
|2
|75
|72
|71
|218
|€0
|T29
|Lydia Hall
|2
|74
|74
|70
|218
|€2,928
|T29
|Camille Chevalier
|2
|73
|73
|72
|218
|€2,928
|T29
|Rosie Davies
|2
|72
|71
|75
|218
|€2,928
|T33
|Lily May Humphreys
|3
|74
|72
|73
|219
|€2,520
|T33
|Virginia Elena Carta
|3
|71
|71
|77
|219
|€2,520
|T33
|Breanna Gill
|3
|75
|77
|67
|219
|€2,520
|T36
|Luisa Dittrich
|4
|75
|75
|70
|220
|€2,148
|T36
|Cassie Porter
|4
|72
|78
|70
|220
|€2,148
|T36
|Franziska Friedrich
|4
|69
|74
|77
|220
|€2,148
|T36
|Harang Lee
|4
|80
|72
|68
|220
|€2,148
|T40
|Marta Perez
|5
|74
|75
|72
|221
|€1,872
|T40
|Caitlin Peirce (a)
|5
|74
|75
|72
|221
|€0
|T40
|Brie Mapanao (a)
|5
|71
|75
|75
|221
|€0
|T40
|Genevieve Ling
|5
|74
|76
|71
|221
|€1,872
|T40
|Mireia Prat
|5
|77
|73
|71
|221
|€1,872
|T45
|Amy Walsh
|6
|74
|73
|75
|222
|€1,548
|T45
|Amandeep Drall
|6
|68
|81
|73
|222
|€1,548
|T45
|Keeley Marx (a)
|6
|75
|74
|73
|222
|€0
|T45
|Laura Gomez Ruiz
|6
|73
|73
|76
|222
|€1,548
|T45
|Neha Tripathi
|6
|76
|75
|71
|222
|€1,548
|T45
|Teresa Diez Moliner
|6
|74
|77
|71
|222
|€1,548
|T45
|Maiken Bing Paulsen
|6
|75
|76
|71
|222
|€1,548
|T52
|Rhianna Lewis (a)
|7
|75
|73
|75
|223
|€0
|T52
|Dulcie Sverdloff
|7
|72
|75
|76
|223
|€1,195
|T52
|Emily Penttila
|7
|72
|78
|73
|223
|€1,195
|T52
|Vani Kapoor
|7
|70
|75
|78
|223
|€1,195
|T52
|Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir
|7
|73
|78
|72
|223
|€1,195
|T52
|Marta Martin
|7
|72
|80
|71
|223
|€1,195
|T58
|Kristyna Napoleaova
|8
|74
|74
|76
|224
|€1,022
|T58
|Grace Lennon
|8
|72
|75
|77
|224
|€1,022
|T58
|Maha Haddioui
|8
|73
|77
|74
|224
|€1,022
|T58
|Katja Pogacar
|8
|72
|78
|74
|224
|€1,022
|T58
|Hanee Song
|8
|71
|81
|72
|224
|€1,022
|T63
|Thalia Martin
|9
|77
|71
|77
|225
|€824
|T63
|Elmay Viking
|9
|76
|74
|75
|225
|€824
|T63
|Billie-Jo Smith
|9
|78
|73
|74
|225
|€824
|T63
|Wanasa Zhou
|9
|79
|73
|73
|225
|€824
|T63
|Madelene Stavnar
|9
|76
|76
|73
|225
|€824
|T63
|Ainil Bakar
|9
|76
|76
|73
|225
|€824
|69
|Emie Peronnin
|11
|76
|74
|77
|227
|€720
|T70
|Amy Boulden
|12
|74
|74
|80
|228
|€660
|T70
|Georgia Lindeback
|12
|76
|75
|77
|228
|€660
|T70
|Carolin Kauffmann
|12
|75
|76
|77
|228
|€660
|T70
|Laura Hoskin
|12
|73
|78
|77
|228
|€660
|74
|Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke
|16
|71
|81
|80
|232
|€600