Which set of tees should you play at a golf course? Here’s how to decide how long of a course to play

If you've played golf, you've no doubt had this discussion on the first tee with your group that day: What tees should we play today?

Most golfers don't have a great idea of which set of tees they should play or how long of a golf course is the right length for their game. Many golfers decide which tees to play based on what their buddies are doing, thinking they don't want to rock the boat in choosing to play a different set of tees that are either longer or shorter than their peers.

There are plenty of golfers who want to play the back tees or the next tees up from the back because they want a bigger challenge or think they should play that length since that's the perception of what their demographic -- often, men -- should be playing.

Which set of tees should you play at a golf course?

The reality is that the right tees for you is the set of tees that offers the right mix of an opportunity to score and an opportunity to be challenged. Golf is more fun when you have at least a modest chance at success and aren't grinding for pars and bogeys or worse on every single hole. Having birdie putts is nice.

The easiest way to determine the right tees for your round of golf is based on how far you hit the driver. The USGA recommends golfers determine how long of a golf course to play based on the big dog. For example, if you hit the driver an average of 200 yards -- and be honest with yourself here -- then you should play a course ranging from 5,200-5,400 yards in length.

What is the right length of golf course for my game?

DRIVER COURSE

275 yards 6,700-6,900 yards 250 yards 6,200-6,400 yards 225 yards 5,800-6,000 yards 200 yards 5,200-5,400 yards 175 yards 4,400-4,600 yards 150 yards 3,500-3,700 yards 125 yards 2,800-3,000 yards

Of course, driver length alone doesn't tell you what's the right set of tees. Golf courses that are similar in length don't present the same challenges. They have different course rating and slope. Using your driver length as a starting point, you can then decide on the proper set of tees based on how tough you know or expect the golf course to play. That may mean moving up a tee box if you think the course is too hard or moving back a box if you think it'll prove too easy.

Taking these factors in mind, you'll be able to identify the right length of golf course and the proper set of tees to get maximum enjoyment from your round of golf.