2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain is the latest event of the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Infinitum Lakes Course in Tarragona, Spain. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain action.

You can watch the 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel airs 16 hours of coverage of the tournament, with DP World Tour streaming airing through NBC Sports online streaming products.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage. Golf Channel's website and app, as well as the NBC Sports apps will live stream coverage starting each of all four days.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 21

Golf Channel broadcast: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Golf Channel broadcast: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Golf Channel broadcast: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24