2022 DIO Implant LA Open streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open is the latest event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the DIO Implant LA Open action.

You can watch the 2022 DIO Implant LA Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel airs 11 hours of coverage of the tournament, with LPGA Tour streaming airing through NBC Sports online streaming products.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage. Golf Channel's website and app, as well as the NBC Sports apps will live stream coverage starting each of all four days.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2022 DIO Implant LA Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 14

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24